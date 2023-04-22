Kate Middleton’s Predicted to ‘Coordinate With Camilla’ on Coronation Day

Kate Middleton’s coronation day outfit might mean coordinating with Camilla Parker Bowles. What a royal fashion expert predicts the Princess of Wales will wear to the ceremony. Plus, how she could add in “surprising elements.”

Kate’s expected to wear an ‘incredible gown’ from 1 of her favorite British designers on coronation day

Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton | Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Get ready for a Kate gown moment on coronation day. Royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder believes Kate’s “going to wear an incredible gown” to the ceremony.

“My money is on either a [Jenny] Packham or a [Alexander] McQueen as they seem to be the two she tends to turn to for these occasions,” Holder told Express.

Additionally, Kate’s unlikely to wear a gown without any customization.

“She’ll definitely have it modified to suit her,” Holder said. “That is something they often do, is they’ll take a design and then make it even more modest so that Kate fits the bill of our demure future queen.”

‘Next queen’ Kate Middleton anticipated to ‘coordinate’ her coronation outfit with Camilla’s

Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It seems Kate and Camilla are headed for another coordinating outfit moment after both wore blue on Easter.

“I’m in two minds because obviously, this is absolutely all about Charles,” Holder said. “But equally, she is the poster girl of the royal family, and she has been positioned as the next queen, so I suspect she will coordinate with Camilla.”

Other variables to consider with Kate’s coronation day outfit are how bold and “bright” she’s going to go.

“What is interesting,” Holder continued, “is in terms of how much she is going to stand out, how bright her outfit will be. Or if she is going to tone in and hold back a bit like she did at Commonwealth Day.”

Kate wore a “royal navy” Erdem skirt suit for the occasion, which Holder described as “pulled back.”

Kate Middleton may add ‘surprising elements’ to her coronation day outfit with ‘unusual’ accessories

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She may not stand out too much with her coronation day outfit — or stray from coordinating with Camilla — but Kate’s look might have some twists. Namely, according to Holder, in the accessories department.

“Before the BAFTAs this year I would have predicted that we may see more of the same,” she said, noting Kate’s “fashion formula” of a “coat dress ensemble” from designer Alexander McQueen.

“However, after the princess switched things up with the black evening gloves and over-sized earrings I feel we are going to see elements of the traditional Kate, such as the coat dress, complemented with some surprising elements to keep us on our toes, going forward. An unusual selection of accessories, for example.”

As for whether or not Kate will wear a tiara, Holder expects the 41-year-old will sport the Lover’s Knot tiara but “would love to see something a little bit different from her.”



No matter what Kate wears, come May 6, her coronation outfit will be unveiled when King Charles is officially crowned.