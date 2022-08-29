Kate Middleton’s Recent Mishap with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Proves She’s Just a Regular Mom

Most parents have been where Kate Middleton once was, amid a relatable parenting mishap while out shopping with two of her children. Read on to find out what Kate forgot to bring along when she took Prince George and Princess Charlotte back-to-school shopping. Plus, how did the Duchess of Cambridge remedy the situation for a down-to-earth win?

The Cambridge children are going to a new school

Since the Cambridges are moving from London to Adelaide Cottage at Windsor, the children will attend a new school. As reported by the Mirror, Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

Notably, the children do not use their royal titles with friends and will likely be known as George, Charlotte, and Louis Cambridge when classes start at their new school on September 8 (per the Express). This is in line with royal protocol, just as Prince William and Prince Harry were called William and Harry Wales, after their father, Charles, Prince of Wales.

Kate Middleton had a slight mishap while school shopping with Princess George and Princess Charlotte

During one back-to-school shopping trip, Kate was in a relatable predicament when she found herself out and about without a necessary item. A witness told Hello! they spotted her with George and Charlotte while shopping at a department store in London. While there, she decided she wanted the children to try on some shoes.

The issue was that the prince and princess were in their summer sandals and had no socks on. But the source said Kate approached a worker and borrowed some from the store, just like most parents would. It might not seem like much to some, but many people applaud Kate for creating the public image of a more grounded member of the royal family.

Kate Middleton strives for normalcy, and has normal mishaps with her kids

As many royal fans know, William and Kate strive for normalcy and do what they can to provide it for their children. And sometimes, when the kids are just being kids, outsiders get a glimpse of how “normal” their family can seem.

For example, Louis was seemingly restless at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant and even covered his mother’s mouth with his hand at one point. A lip reader claimed Kate gave the young prince a stern warning that he didn’t seem to observe. And there was much speculation about his behavior and her techniques after that moment.

But “Supernanny” Jo Frost came to her defense. She said it showed what a “confident parent” Kate is in dealing with her kids. She also noted it was probably tough for little Louis to stay in his place without feeling agitated.

