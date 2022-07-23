Kate Winslet Was Criticized for More Than Her Weight Before Becoming Famous

Kate Winslet is one of the most acclaimed actors in the film business. Well-known for her willingness to transform himself for a role, she’s acted in everything from dark comedies to thrillers. From Titanic to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Winslet has racked up some genuinely inspiring film credits. To this day, the star is still hard at work, entering the next phase of her career with grace and gusto. Over the years, Winslet has become a model for body positivity. And on several occasions, she’s opened up about some of the negative things that certain film industry insiders said to her in the past about her weight.

When did Kate Winslet become a star?

Kate Winslet attends the world premiere of ‘Titanic 3D’ at Royal Albert Hall on March 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/WireImage)

Winslet was born in 1975 to a family who loved the dramatic arts. Although Winslet’s family was working-class, they encouraged her dreams. They helped her to get into the Redroofs Theatre School to study drama. Winslet was a natural at performing, and by the early ’90s, she was landing parts in British television shows such as Dark Season. According to IMDb, Winslet’s feature film debut was in the 1994 movie Heavenly Creatures, a movie for which she received critical acclaim.

Winslet’s role in the 1997 movie Titanic solidified her status as a Hollywood star. And to this day, the movie is one of her best-known and most beloved projects. Over the years since, she has acted in films such as Revolutionary Road, Quills, Iris, The Reader, Finding Neverland, and Steve Jobs. She’s also performed in several well-received TV projects, most recently the acclaimed drama Mare of Easttown.

Winslet is widely considered one of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood. But the award-winning star faced a lot of opposition in the early years of her career. Executives claimed that she was “too fat” to land good roles. In 2016, Winslet spoke up about the importance of not listening to naysayers.

According to Fox News, Winslet said she was often overlooked for parts when she was an up-and-coming actor. Casting directors told her that she was “too fat” or that her “feet were the wrong size,” among other things. At the end of her speech, Winslet reminded the young performers that “anything was possible” and not to let people tell them what they can or can’t do.

Kate Winslet is outspoken about body positivity

Winslet has often spoken up about being bullied as a child. She stated people slammed her for her weight by giving her nicknames like “Blubber.” She’s noted that she isn’t immune to the effects of scrutiny and the pressures Hollywood places on women to remain ultra-thin. But Winslet remains strong in her conviction that beauty is not tied to size.

In a 2015 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Winslet talked about her journey with body image. “We all focus on our bodies in our late teens and our early 20s, in a way that is just not cool or healthy,” she said. “In your 30s, you become aware of staying fit. Now I view my physical self as an instrument that I have to keep going because I’m a mother, and I have to be as healthy as I can for those three people who need me — more than I need for myself to be in a f**ing nude scene.” Winslet also noted that she works hard to instill body confidence in her daughter Mia. She tells the girl they are truly “lucky” to have curvy shapes.

