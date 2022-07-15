Katie Lee Biegel’s Sesame Cauliflower Is an Impressive Spin on the Classic Takeout Item

Food Network star Katie Lee Biegel’s Sesame Cauliflower is a deliciously distinct approach to the classic takeout item.

Whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or somewhere in between, the chef’s lighter version of this favorite is worth a try.

Biegel’s Sesame Cauliflower packs a flavorful punch

This recipe from the co-host of The Kitchen calls for all-purpose flour, garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, milk, and a head of cauliflower cut into “bite-sized pieces.”

For the dish’s irresistible sauce, you’ll need low-sodium soy sauce, honey, toasted sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, cornstarch, sesame seeds, grated fresh ginger, sriracha, minced garlic, and sliced scallions.

Her crispy dish comes together quickly

“You guys ever order sesame chicken?,” Biegel asks in the Food Network video, above, for this recipe. “This side dish, or you could have it as a main if you wanted to steam up some veggies to go with it, checks all the boxes. It’s so easy to make and you get a serving of veggies. So what’s not to love about that?”

The cauliflower is broken up into florets and Biegel says she likes to chop them on the small side, “so that they have a chance to cook and get crispy without overcooking a big chunk.”

It should be noted that, while the chef’s recipe calls for conventional flour, in the video she uses rice flour, which she says “gets nice and crunchy, and also it checks off the box for gluten-free. You can also use all-purpose flour, totally fine.”

The dry ingredients are whisked together and Biegel says that although the recipe may seem “a little different … it’s really easy. … I’m actually using ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry.” She adds milk and water to the dry mixture, whisking the lumps out, then adding the cauliflower florets. It’s all tossed to coat the vegetable pieces.

Here, the chef shares a secret to getting the cauliflower crispy hot; have a sheet pan warming in the oven while you’re assembling the ingredients. “When you put the vegetables on it, they start cooking right away and you get more crispiness,” she explains.

The cauliflower is arranged on the hot sheet pan and it’s heated at 425 degrees F for about 25 minutes.

The sauce ingredients are brought to a boil, simmered on low heat, then tossed with the cauliflower. It’s then heated further on the sheet pan in the oven until it crisps up. Topped with additional sauce and sesame seeds, this dish is ready to be served over rice.

Reviewers loved Katie Lee Biegel’s delicious vegetarian meal

The chef’s take on the popular dish was a hit with reviewers on Food Network’s site.

One home cook agreed with Biegel’s use of rice flour in the video: “REALLY REALLY YUMMY!!!! I made this last night after seeing it on the show! It’s freaking delicious!!! … As Katie Lee suggested, I’d also recommend using rice flour vs AP flour if you have it. It really does crisp up great in the oven, and it doesn’t get soggy in the sauce like AP flour does after it’s fried.”

Another person confirmed that it really does mimic the classic carry-out meal: “It’s so good! Really does give you that yummy take-out flavor.”

