Katie Thurston Won’t Date Anyone in Bachelor Nation Despite Some Sliding Into Her DMs: ‘It’s So Cringey’

While most of the couples on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don’t last long, some have found their happily-ever-after through the ABC series. Katie Thurston experienced one of the most interesting seasons of The Bachelorette, where she dated not one but two men from the series.

Now that her time with both of them is over, Thurston is ready to date again. However, the 31-year-old says she won’t date anyone in Bachelor Nation despite some guys sliding into her DMs.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” season 17 have broken off their engagement.



Blake entered Katie’s season late. He was the last remaining contestant after a series of departures.



Fans were introduced to Thurston in Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. Although James didn’t pick Thurston, the former bank marketing manager wowed producers enough for her to land her very own season on The Bachelorette.

Thurston was the leading lady on Season 17. After sending all the other men home, she gave the final rose to Blake Moynes. Moynes and Thurston got acquainted through social media before the show. Moynes had complemented her stunt on James’s season involving a pink vibrator.

Thurston didn’t give the private message much thought. But things changed when Moynes joined Thurston’s season mid-filming. The two hit it off, and Moynes ended up proposing to Thurston, who eagerly accepted. However, a couple of months into their engagement, the two released a statement revealing they’d broken up.

However, fans were quick to point out that the conclusion of their relationship seemed to coincide with Thurston being in a relationship with another man from her season. Fans criticized Thurston for her ill-timed relationship with John Hersey. But the new couple weathered the criticism.

Thurston and Hersey didn’t immediately kick it off during their time on the show. The Bachelorette alum even sent him home in the second week. However, they reconnected outside of the show and started dating.

Hersey and Thurston ignored the critics and packed on the PDA at every outing and on social media. However, in June 2022, Thurston announced on her Instagram stories that she and Hersey were no longer together. Hersey also shared his own, similar statement.

Moynes and Thurston got acquainted with one another through social media. However, the Bachelorette alum refuses to use private messaging as her dating app of choise, saying she won’t date anyone in Bachelor Nation despite receiving several DMs.

Months after breaking up, Thurston opened up about what happened between her and Hersey. She revealed she bought Hersey a van during their relationship and even let him quit his job. However, by Thurston’s account, Hersey cared more about what fans thought, claiming he became a different person once he gained fame during their relationship.

Thurston also ruled out dating anyone in Bachelor Nation, saying, “The show changes them a little bit, and they become a certain type.” The Washington native said she isn’t interested after doing it twice. She revealed some of the men from Bachelor Nation have slid into her DMs but “talking to them, it’s just like so cringey.”

Katie Thurston might’ve had a secret hookup in Mexico post-Hersey

After her “crash and burn” relationship with Hersey, Thurston decided to take a vacation to unwind. Thurston told former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristow on the Off The Vine podcast that she took some time off in Mexico to process things, insinuating she had a secret hookup.

She said, “I cried it out. I went to Mexico. They say the best way to get over someone,” but Bristow interjected, saying, “is to get under someone.” Thurston appeared to have fun with the statement and didn’t clarify further. She, however, stated she isn’t looking for a new relationship.

