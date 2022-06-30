Katy Perry Wants to Duet With Megan Thee Stallion

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been a Katy Perry fan for years, and her love for the “Teenage Dream” singer runs deep. Once Perry got wind of Megan’s standom, she suggested that the two artists should team up for a special collab.

Megan Thee Stallion sang Katy Perry’s song on Instagram Live

In June 2022, Megan took to Instagram Live to chat with fans while listening to music. At one point, she started playing Katy Perry’s “Thinking of You” from her breakout 2008 album One of the Boys. The song was released as the album’s third single after the smash hits “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot n Cold,” and was followed by “Waking Up in Vegas.”

When one of Megan’s friends questioned the song, Megan stood by her choice. “This is ‘Thinking of You,’ b****,” she said. “”Y’all better m*********in’ respect Katy Perry, b****.” She then grabbed a nearby spray bottle and began belting the chorus into her makeshift microphone.

Katy Perry wants to ‘duet’ with Megan

A fan shared the clip of Megan jamming to Katy Perry on Twitter, and the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer was thrilled to see that Megan is a fan.

“Omg lez duet,” she told the Houston-bred rapper. “I love you Meg THEE Katycat.”

“Thinking of You” is an emotional ballad — not necessarily something up Megan’s musical alley. But given how dedicated of a fan she is, there’s no doubt that the two would create the perfect up-to-date remix of the track.

Megan and Katy have been busy

Megan has been hard at work in the studio since she first burst onto the scene in the late 2010s. Following the release of her breakout debut album Good News in 2020, Megan has been preparing for the release of her second full-length studio album.

Perry, meanwhile, has been busy throughout the pandemic. She released her album Smile in 2020, which coincided with the birth of her daughter, Daisy, with fiance Orlando Bloom. In 2021, she launched her Las Vegas residency “Play.” Her residency runs through October 2022. Meanwhile, Perry is balancing her residency and mommy duties with a full-time gig as a judge on American Idol alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

