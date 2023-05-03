Katy Perry ‘Wild’ About Windsor Castle Stay Ahead of King Charles’ Coronation

American Idol judge Katy Perry will be one of the performers who will celebrate the coronation of King Charles III at his coronation concert. Perry will take the stage alongside her fellow AI judge Lionel Richie on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, marking the first time a concert has been held on the grounds. Perry revealed she is “wild” about performing for the new king and staying at Windsor Castle.

Katy Perry will perform at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023 | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Staying at Windsor Castle is a ‘wild’ idea for Katy Perry

During an interview with Extra, the singer spoke about her upcoming performance at the coronation concert. She revealed that when the royal family invited her to perform at the event, she was also invited to stay at the royal residence in Windsor.

“They said I was allowed to stay in Windsor Castle, which I’m really excited about,” she said. “I might be posting a lot [on social media]. Cause I’m going to be in a castle for real, this is wild!”

She also discussed her reaction to seeing her coronation invite for the first time. “It was very regal. It was like a cursive I have never seen,” she said. “I loved it. It was beautiful.”

Katy Perry is an ambassador for Charles’ charity, The British Asian Trust

Katy Perry noted it’s an “honor” to be singing at the coronation concert. In the Extra interview, she also spoke about her work with Charles, as she’s an ambassador for his charity, The British Asian Trust.

“[The British Asian Trust] primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about,” she said. “And it just aligned with all my values. He asked me to sing, and it all aligned.”

“As a mother, I know that firsthand. These innocent children need help. They need to be saved. So I am just going there as an ambassador,” Perry concluded.

Her coronation co-star, Richie, became the first global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust in 2019. The trust, founded in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales, is a youth charity helping people access jobs, education, and training.

What other performers will be at the coronation concert?

Lionel Richie, King Charles, and Tom Jones photographed together on March 19, 2019, in Folkestone, Barbados | Arthur Edwards/ Pool/Getty Images

Katy Perry joins Lionel Richie as two headliners of King Charles’ coronation concert, produced and broadcast by the BBC and BBC Studios. The blowout event is one of several festivities celebrating the king’s historic ascension to the throne.

The show will also feature performances by Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench. The concert will also include appearances from Tom Cruise, Tom Jones, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicole Scherzinger, Dame Joan Collins, and Bear Grylls.

Also newly confirmed for the concert are Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and club DJ Pete Tong. The show will also feature pianist Lang Lang.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. Joining the roster of performers is The Coronation Choir, a group that will recruit members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs, and deaf signing choirs.

Elements of this story were first reported by Royal U.K. and Variety.