Keanu Reeves Once Listed His Top Movie Recommendations

Keanu Reeves is a massive movie star but also a cinephile himself. In an interview with Esquire, Reeves revealed a long list he has of movie recommendations. His Matrix co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, said he shared the list with her toward the end of filming The Matrix Resurrections when she asked for movies she should watch with her teenage kids.

“He trains harder, works harder, cares more, always asks more and more questions to understand the depth of what we’re doing,” Moss said. “And while he was doing all of that for himself, he always had an eye out for me. Like when I asked him for those movies, it seems like a little thing, but he’s so busy, he’s exhausted, and took the time to write this very, very thoughtful list.”

Here are the movies recommended by Keanu Reeves

The Neon Demon

The Neon Demon stars Elle Fanning as a young model who moves to Los Angeles. After being exposed to many of the horrors of the industry, she learns how to adapt to her new world to compete with her cutthroat rivals. The movie also stars Keanu Reeves, Jena Malone, and Christina Hendricks.

A Clockwork Orange

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, A Clockwork Orange centers around an ultraviolent youth named Alex (Malcolm McDowell), who submits to behavior modification. After being conditioned, he is sent back into the world and confronted by those he had previously wronged.

Rollerball

Rollerball takes place in a futuristic world where corporations have replaced countries. Various teams representing different areas play a violent sport called Rollerball. One competitor, Jonathan E. (James Caan), fights for personal freedom and becomes a threat to corporate control.

The Bad Batch

The Bad Batch is another Keanu Reeves movie that stars Ana Lily Amirpour as Arlen, a woman who is captured by a group of cannibals in a remote Texas wasteland. Arlen adapts to her new brutal environment and quickly learns it’s hard to know who to trust.

Dr. Strangelove

Another Kubrick classic, Dr. Strangelove is a satirical comedy about nuclear fears during the cold war. It revolves around what happens when the wrong person hits the wrong button. The comedy stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Slim Pickens, and James Earl Jones.

Seven Samurai

Directed by Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai is about a farmer who asks a samurai to protect his village from a group of bandits. The samurai finds six others who help fight for the village and teach the other villagers how to fight for themselves.

Amadeus

Amadeus is a fictionalized story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce). The film portrays Mozart as a talented composer whose rival, Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), becomes obsessed with causing Mozart’s downfall.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead is a comedy revolving around two minor characters from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Rosencrantz (Gary Oldman) & Guildenstern (Tim Roth) go to visit their friend Hamlet (Iain Glen) but then begin to wander the castle obliviously as the events of Hamlet revolve around them.

The Evil Dead

From horror director Sam Raimi comes The Evil Dead. The Evil Dead centers around a group of teens who stumble upon a cabin in the woods. After the group finds an audio tape that summons demons, the group must survive an onslaught from evil demonic spirits.

Raising Arizona

Directed by the Coen brothers, Raising Arizona stars Nicolas Cage as a man who kidnaps a kid to appease his wife’s desire for kids. Mayhem ensues when the child’s rich parent sends a bounty hunter after them.

The Big Lebowski

Another Coen brothers film, The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges as The Dude. While The Dude typically spends his time bowling, he becomes entangled in a kidnapping plot after being mistaken for the wrong Lebowski.

La Femme Nikita

La Femme Nikita is a French film directed by Luc Besson. The film centers around a convicted felon trained to become an elite police assassin instead of going to jail. Things become complicated when she falls in love with someone who has no idea of her second life.

The Professional

The Professional is another Besson film starring Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, and a young Natalie Portman. Reno plays a hitman who protects Portman’s character after her family is killed and plans to avenge her family’s killers.

Young Frankenstein

Young Frankenstein is a comedy classic by Mel Brooks. Gene Wilder plays Frankenstein’s grandson, who inherits his grandfather’s estate. Things become chaotic after he creates his own monster (Peter Boyle), and the monster becomes loose.

Blazing Saddles

Another Mel Brooks comedy, Blazing Saddles, is a satire about a businessman (Harvey Korman) who wants to take over a local town. To do this, he appoints a black man (Cleavon Little) as the town’s new sheriff, believing the town will reject him and be left with no protection.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

From the Monty Python comedy troupe, Monty Python and the Holy Grail follows King Arthur on his quest to find the holy grail. Filled with hilarious moments and iconic quotes, Holy Grail continues to be a favorite of many almost 50 years later.

The Outlaw Josey Wales

The Outlaw Josey Wales is a Western directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. Eastwood plays Josey Wales, a farmer who joins a guerilla army to get revenge on the Union soldiers that killed his family.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Directed by George Miller, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior stars Mel Gibson as Max, a man caught in a post-apocalyptic world where everyone fights for oil. Fans of Mad Max: Fury Road will enjoy this wild, intense action film with many adrenaline-fueled action scenes.

