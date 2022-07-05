Keanu Reeves ‘Happily’ Answered Young Fan’s Many Questions in Sweet Airport Moment

Keanu Reeves proved once again he’s a down-to-earth guy, taking time to answer a young fan’s questions at the airport. A bystander tweeted the exchange and the actor became a trending topic as people reacted to the sweet moment.

Keanu Reeves took the time with a young fan

TV producer Andrew Kimmel took to Twitter on July 4 to share details of the moment that Reeves signed an autograph and answered a fan’s questions.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today,” he tweeted. “A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…”

The kid packed a lot of questions into a short period of time, which Kimmel shared in a series of tweets.

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.

Reeves shared details of his New York visit

The young fan even asked how long and why Reeves was in New York.

Kimmel shared that exchange on Twitter:

Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA. Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a broadway show! Kid: What broadway show? KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY? KR: Midtown!

Kimmel noted, “By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him. Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?”

The producer shared his first-hand experience of Reeves in action with the fan and confirmed that the actor lives up to his nice-guy reputation.

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel shared. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Reeves even agreed to snap a pic with Kimmel. “And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to,” he wrote. “Have a happy 4th everyone!”

Fan shared the lengths Keanu Reeves went to give him an autograph

There are plenty of stories about how Reeves can’t say no to his fans, happily taking time to talk and give autographs. In a 2019 series of tweets, SBNation.com writer James Dator shared how he worked in a movie theater when he was 16 and Reeves came in.

Dator tried to get the actor’s autograph by offering his employee discount and hoped Reeves would sign a paper, but he declined the offer. He quickly realized the kid wanted an autograph.

“In honor of John Wick 3 I have a Keanu Reeves story. Keanu came to the movie theater I worked at in Sydney in 2001,” Dator tweeted. “He was working on The Matrix series at the time. It’s a quiet, Wednesday morning — almost nobody is seeing movies.”

Dator shared how he was “Kicking myself after for not getting his autograph.”

Reeves delivered, however. “2 minutes later there’s a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office. I assume it’s my manager. It’s Keanu,” Dator wrote.

“’I realized you probably wanted my autograph,’ he says. ‘So I signed this.’ He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream cone in the trash can and sees his movie,” Dator shared.

He added, “I realize later that he bought an ice cream cone he didn’t want, just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot.”

