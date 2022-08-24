Keith Urban Hasn’t Had a No. 1 Hit Song In Several Years

Leaving a lasting mark in any industry – let alone one as competitive as country music – is an impressive feat. And Keith Urban certainly has done that. The singer burst on the scene in the late 1990s with a long string of hit singles. But more recently, his hit streak has dried up. In fact, Urban hasn’t scored a No. 1 hit in several years.

Keith Urban released his first studio album in 1991

Singer Keith Urban poses in the press room at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When Urban released his self-titled debut album in 1991, the singer wasn’t nearly the worldwide sensation he would become later on. Likewise, his 1997 album The Ranch didn’t permeate on an international level. Instead, it was his 1999 U.S. debut album – also self-titled – that marked the turning point of a long and illustrious career in country music. This time, Keith Urban earned Platinum status.

From 1999 through to the mid-2010s, Urban made regular appearances on the Billboard charts. Songs like Golden Road‘s “Somebody Like You” and “You’ll Think of Me” kept Urban’s momentum rolling for years. His 2004 album Be Here arguably marked his career high point, selling millions of copies and spawning No. 1 country hits such as “Days Go By.”

The country singer hasn’t had a number-one hit since 2016

All in all, Urban’s career has been hugely successful. According to Billboard, he has charted 57 times with his songs, including 41 top 10 hits and 16 No. 1 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart. However, the vast majority of those chart-toppers landed early in Urban’s career. His 2002 single “Somebody Like You” is the No. 1 hit to last the longest on that chart. The song charted for 41 weeks, including six weeks in the top slot.

The most recent No. 1 hit song in Urba’s discography is 2016’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” That song – off of his Ripcord album – was on the chart for a total of 31 weeks and in the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks. That isn’t only longer than any other Urban hit, but it’s an achievement that none of the singer’s work since has even come close to hitting.

Keith Urban has kept busy outside of his music career

Since he released Ripcord, Urban has put out two more albums, 2018’s Graffiti U and 2020’s The Speed of Now Part 1. Some of the biggest hits from each of these albums include “Coming Home” – a duet with Julia Michaels – and “We Were.” But Urban has also been busy on stage.

In April 2022, Urban began The Speed of Now World Tour in Birmingham, England. After traveling through Europe and North America, the tour is set to conclude in Urban’s homeland of Australia. Although no announcements have been made just yet, Urban told Country 102.5 in Boston he’s interested in doing The Speed of Now Part 2 sometime thereafter.

