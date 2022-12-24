Keke Palmer Loves That Her Boyfriend Darius Jackson Is Not About ‘Industry Stuff’ as They Prepare for Their 1st Child in 2023

Actor and singer Keke Palmer has been a Hollywood hitmaker since she was a young child. Born in 1993, Palmer started landing acting gigs around her tenth birthday. Her first high-profile role was in the film 2004 Barbershop 2: Back in Business. Over the past two decades, Palmer has acted consistently, earning acclaim for her versatility and sense of humor. Recently, Palmer hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, delighting fans by confirming her suspected pregnancy. She’s also revealed a little about her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who lives a very low-key life.

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy during her hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2022

Palmer hosted an episode of SNL in early December 2022. She made waves for her willingness to tackle a variety of sketches right along with the cast members. From the moment that Palmer stepped on stage, fans were kept on her toes — with the host confirming her pregnancy during her opening monologue.

In the monologue, Palmer revealed “I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am.”

After pulling open her oversized jacket to reveal her baby bump, the actor joked about the recent pregnancy speculation. “I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you,” she laughed. “But it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

What has Keke Palmer said about her boyfriend, Darius Jackson?

After the hosting gig, Keke Palmer took to Instagram to thank the writers and players at SNL, as well as her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson. “This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together,” she wrote. “…thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!”

Palmer’s partner also posted a social media message after the pregnancy announcement, a snapshot of his girlfriend that showed off her baby bump. In spite of her sweet social media post, the actor has remained very quiet about her relationship with Jackson.

According to Us Magazine, Palmer and Jackson first connected at a party in early 2021, embarking on a romance not long after. Jackson is a writer and fitness trainer who has appeared in TV shows like Games People Play. While Jackson does act on occasion, Palmer has said that she appreciates that her boyfriend isn’t fully involved in entertainment. “I’ve always been somebody that hasn’t wanted too much industry stuff in my life,” she told Tamron Hall. “He’s very industry-adjacent, meaning he understands it but that’s not what he’s about.”

Keke Palmer has been linked to several entertainers in the past

Keke Palmer attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. | JC Olivera/Getty Images

According to ET Online, Palmer and Jackson have mostly kept their romance out of the headlines, spending casual date nights and home and relaxing out of the spotlight. However, it’s clear that the two are very much in love and are excited about their future together.

In the past, Palmer has been linked to a few different stars, including rapper Meek Mill and actor Quincy Brown. But she has remained consistent in her claim that she doesn’t really enjoy dating people who are fully enmeshed in the entertainment industry.