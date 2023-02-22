Lauren Graham is an absolute powerhouse. Many fell in love with the actor during her acclaimed role on Gilmore Girls, and over the years, she has wowed audiences time after time.

More recently, her fans have enjoyed watching her in The Mighty Ducks. From acting to directing to writing, Graham continues to impress her fans and followers.

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore and Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

While sitting down with Sam Pancake, Graham spoke about her new book, Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember, and so much more, including her close but “bossy” friend and former co-star Kelly Bishop.

Kelly Bishop on The WB’s ‘Gilmore Girls’

As loyal fans of Gilmore Girls remember, Bishop played the one-and-only Emily Gilmore on the popular series. Known for her historically strained relationship with her daughter Lorelai, played by Graham, Bishop has received a tremendous amount of praise and accolades for her character.

In Gilmore Girls, much of Emily’s storyline revolved around the complexly tense but heartwarming mother-daughter-grandaughter relationships, as well as her relationship with her husband, Richard.

Known for her infamous Friday night dinners and robust social schedule, Emily Gilmore almost always had something up her sleeve. All-in-all, Bishop’s character was a staple of Gilmore Girls, and the actor’s connection to Graham goes beyond the screen and script.

Kelly Bishop is a close ‘bossy’ friend to ‘Gilmore Girls’ star Lauren Graham

Thanks to The 92nd Street Y, Graham’s fans got an inside perspective on the actor’s new book and journey in the show business world. When Graham was asked about Bishop, what she shared may have surprised some listeners.

Graham called Bishop an incredible friend and mentor and highlighted her on-screen mom’s insightfulness, but she also shared that Bishop can be “a little bit bossy.” Graham went on to explain that growing up, she didn’t have a “bossy parent,” and she finds it incredible to be able to experience it with a friend.

The unlikely form of endearment seems to be a reflection of both Bishop and Emily Gilmore’s high standards. From the way Graham speaks about Bishop, it is obvious the two are incredibly close.

What has Kelly Bishop been working on since ‘Gilmore Girls’?

After seven seasons, Gilmore Girls sadly came off the air in 2007. However, it wasn’t the end for the characters so many grew to love. In 2016, Netflix released Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Taking place almost a decade later, the four-part TV mini-series included much of it’s predecessor’s original cast and was widely received by viewers and fans.

The Gilmore family aside, Bishop has managed to land a tremendous amount of roles since her days playing Emily. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Army Wives, and Mercy were a few of the TV series Bishop guest starred on. In 2012 Bishop once again teamed up with Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of Gilmore Girls, for Freeform’s Bunheads.

A Novel Romance, Saint Janet, and The Salzburg Story are some of the noteworthy films the star has been cast in over the past couple of years. Just this past April, many of Bishop’s fans were thrilled to learn she would be promoted a cast regular on the popular series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

More recently, Bishop has been in the headlines and social media for her role in Freeform’s new series The Watchful Eye. Hopefully, sometime in the future, Bishop and Graham will get the opportunity to collaborate and work with one another again.