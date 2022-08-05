Kelly Bishop Revealed the Very Funny Reason It Took Her a While to Watch the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Netflix Revival

Kelly Bishop has spent decades in the entertainment industry. She’s appeared in countless movies and plenty of television shows. Apparently, things can get a bit dicey when it comes to watching what she’s appeared in. At least, they did in 2016, when she attempted to watch the second episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls. Bishop reprised her role as Emily Gilmore in the four-part special event. She was all set to watch it until a technological blip prevented it from happening.

Kelly Bishop said she hadn’t seen the entire ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival because of a tech issue

Kelly Bishop and her costars gathered in Los Angeles ahead of the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiere. The cast was treated to a sneak peek of their work, but they didn’t get to watch all four episodes. Instead, the cast sat down to enjoy the first 2-hour episode. They had to watch the rest of the Netflix revival on the streaming platform when the project was released to the public.

Kelly Bishop | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bishop was all set to do that, but she couldn’t make it happen. In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bishop admitted she wasn’t well-versed in new technology. She told the publication that she turned on Netflix to watch the rest of the Gilmore Girls revival but hit the wrong button and somehow dimmed the screen. Bishop persisted and made it through episode 2. She said it was so dim she couldn’t tell what was happening. The famed Dirty Dancing actor gave up and called a tech expert. She assured the publication that she would watch the rest of the series once someone fixed her TV.

Eventually, Kelly Bishop did get to see the entirety of the revival

While Bishop had a hard time navigating Netflix, we are sure she’s seen the entirety of the revival by now. When she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, she was sure she would get the entire dimming situation worked out. Once she did, the Gilmore Girls revival was the first thing she would turn on.

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Bishop had a good reason to want to see the rest of the Netflix special. Some fans argue that Emily Gilmore stole the show. Her journey through grief was incredibly heartbreaking and realistic. Still, the famed actor managed to insert a bit of levity now and then. Overall, her performance remains a favorite part of the divisive revival. Bishop noted that she was thrilled with what showrunner, Amy Sherman-Palladino, did with her character for the revival.

Would the famed actor be willing to return for another revival?

Kelly Bishop isn’t against the idea of returning for more episodes of the Gilmore Girls revival. Bishop sat down with Town & Country in 2021 to discuss her role in Halston. As often happens, the conversation turned to Gilmore Girls. Bishop said she would be delighted to play Emily one more time, although she wasn’t sure it would ever happen.

The cast of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bishop said scheduling was a serious hurdle for a potential second revival. She said she feared the cast would never find the time to reconnect again. Sherman-Palladino echoed Bishop’s concern months later.

While, at the time, her statement was true, things have changed a bit now. Sherman-Palladino is wrapping up her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Alexis Bledel has stepped away from The Handmaid’s Tale, and Milo Ventimiglia wrapped up his work on the megahit, This is Us. The time might be right, right now.

