Kelly Clarkson: When the Talk Show Host Knew Her Marriage to Brandon Blackstock Was Over

Celebrity relationships that end can play out nasty in the public. One example of such is Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s marriage and divorce. After a two-year process, things seem more amicable between them. She recently revealed the moment she realized their marriage was over.

Kelly Clarkson says her daughter made her realize her marriage to Brandon Blackstock was over

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years before they split. In a recent interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Clarkson told the legendary radio host that it was not an easy decision.

“It wasn’t an overnight decision. That was years that I tried to make it… beautiful. Sometimes that just doesn’t happen,” she explained. “The point that I was like, ‘I gotta try something different’ – I was reading a book – I looked at my daughter, and I thought, ‘Would I want this marriage for my daughter? Would I want my daughter to be in this position? I don’t. So why would I want it for me?’”

Blackstock hasn’t spoken publicly about things. But Clarkson says that she’s happy things are going better between them.

The ‘American Idol’ alum was granted primary custody of their children

The end of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s marriage was contentious, and custody issues over their two children was a major contender. A judge deemed Clarkson a better fit for primary physical custody, with USA Today reporting in 2020 that Clarkson was found to be the best fit.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the documents note. The document continues: “The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Blackstock has visiting rights. The former couple lives in two separate states, with Clarkson residing in California where she films her NBC talk show. Blackstock resides in Montana, where he works as a music manager. Holidays between the parents will be split.

The former couple will technically share joint physical and legal custody. Still, Clarkson is awarded primary physical custody in LA, meaning she will more than likely have the children most of the time. The judgment allows for Blackstock to have FaceTime daily “at a mutually agreed upon time.”

She once accused Brandon Blackstock of mismanaging her funds

Blackstock accused Clarkson of not paying his talent agency $1.4 million in unpaid commission, notably for her work as a judge on The Voice. But Clarkson shot back in her own lawsuit in 2020. She accused Blackstock of costing her a fortune in fees.

TMZ reported Clarkson alleges her ex-husband wasn’t legally allowed to operate as a talent agent due to him never obtaining a license to do so. As a result, she says their initial contract should be void.

The singer requested that all money paid to Blackstock’s agency is returned to her. Prior to their split, Clarkson was repped by Blackstock’s agency for 13 years.

Blackstock’s lawyer tells TMZ: “The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record.”

His lawyer continues: “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”