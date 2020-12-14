Kelly Ripa Got Botox Because Everyone Accused Her of Looking Angry

Kelly Ripa has been entertaining audiences as a TV host for years. Her personality has drawn viewers in, and she humored fans online when she made clever comebacks to trolls. The host has worked hard on her career and her appearance. It is no secret that Ripa frequently receives Botox injections. She has said that they offer a level of convenience when preparing to go in front of the camera. There was one Botox treatment that left her with a bad experience for a while.

Kelly Ripa hosts ‘Live! with Kelly’

Ripa found out that she had a passion for entertaining others when she was young. She gained several skills growing up, such as playing the piano and singing. Dancing also became a huge hobby, and Ripa appeared on Dance Party USA at the age of 19. Ripa got into acting while she was in high school.

In 1990, she landed her big role in the daytime drama All My Children. She received a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance. Later, Ripa became a television host. She started as co-host on Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2001.

For 10 years, she charmed viewers with her upbeat personality. When her co-host retired, she became the head of the show. The title changed to Live! with Kelly. Ripa did have various hosts work alongside her, and one of them was none other than Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa does act in movies and TV shows from time to time. The talk show host has been a spokesperson for a few brands like Tide.

Kelly Ripa gets Botox treatments

Plenty of celebrities have gotten plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and Ripa has been open about her numerous Botox treatments. One of the reasons why she has gotten injections was to get ready for her show faster. The host feels like it makes her makeup artist’s job easier when she gets the injections.

“It’s cut my getting ready time in half,” Ripa said. “I’m not advocating for it one way or the other. I’m just saying Botox changed my life.”

Not to mention, she has stated that getting work done around her eyes makes them appear more open. Ripa also received Botox in her armpits, as it helps prevent sweating. The TV host revealed that she does not like to go more than a few months without enhancing a part of her body. Botox is part of Ripa’s self-care routine that helps her look her best. Even during the rough year, she still finds ways to manage.

Kelly Ripa’s bad Botox injection

For most of the year, Ripa has come up with multiple ways to maintain her looks amid social restrictions. For one, she used her daughter’s beauty products. The TV host revealed that she ties back her hair to manage the gray hairs and to achieve a “facelift” look.

While Ripa has been able to maintain her youthful appearance, there was a time when she had a bad Botox. According to Us Weekly, she mentioned on her show that she first tried Botox in 2015 to avoid looking grumpy. Many people may look angry or upset despite feeling the opposite.

“I got Botox here because people kept saying ‘Are you OK’ and I’m like, ‘I’m fine, why?’ ‘You look like you’re angry.’ I was like, ‘Then it’s time to get Botox,'” Ripa stated.

When she enhanced her good side, the results were unsatisfactory. For six months, people kept asking her what was wrong. Others commented that she did not smile anymore. It would seem that her attempt at the treatment had the opposite effect that she wanted, but has since found the treatment that helps her look her best.