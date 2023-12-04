Fans of the actor and talk show host eagerly anticipate the annual debut of the Consuelos family Christmas tree on Instagram.

LIVE With Kelly and Mark star Kelly Ripa shared a breathtaking photo of her massive Christmas tree on Instagram. She introduced the stunning holiday decoration to millions of followers with a quick quip. “She’s dressed to impress,” Ripa wrote.

On Dec. 2, Kelly Ripa uploaded a stunning photograph of her Christmas tree to Instagram. In the caption, the daytime talk show host wrote, “She’s dressed to impress.”

The impressive tree appears to dwarf the room, which overlooks the street Kelly lives on with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their family. The couple lives in a townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which they purchased in 2013 for $27 million. It’s a short commute to the ABC studio where the couple hosts LIVE With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly decorated the massive green tree with plenty of ornaments, filling every inch of space. The bottom of the tree was accented with a simple gold skirt to match the large and sparkling gold star affixed at the top.

Blue lights and ornaments dotted the massive fir. The bright light glowed on the home’s tall ceiling and the star that just touched it, leading Consuelos to comment, “She looks nice, babe.”

Kelly Ripa’s famous friends chimed in regarding the stunning holiday decoration

After three decades in the entertainment business, Kelly Ripa has many celebrity friends. Many of these famous faces weighed in on the Consuelos family Christmas tree.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna penned, “She’s GORGEOUS.” ABC News correspondent and Ripa’s BFF David Muir joked, “Can’t wait to meet her.”

Actors Faith Ford remarked, “She’s stunning,” while Ali Larter wrote the tree looked “magical.” Uzo Aduba claimed Ripa and Consuelos’ tree was “absolutely beautiful.”

The Consuelos family adheres to several yearly Christmas traditions

The Consuelos family Christmas tree boasts vintage ornaments. Per Ripa’s 2022 Instagram story, she has collected decorations for over three decades.

In 2019, she celebrated Christmas by showing off an array of throwback photos used as ornaments. “With pleasure, I present The Lady,” Ripa captioned the post.

Christmas is a memorable holiday for the Consuelos family; Ripa adheres to certain yearly traditions.

Typically, Ripa and Mark Consuelos take an annual photo in front of the tree with their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. “I will make the feast of the singular fish — the feast of the mollusk. I’m not a chef, but I can make delicious linguine and clam,” she told SheKnows in 2020.

Every year, Ripa also makes her grandmother’s Spritz cookies. However, it’s a tradition she has since carried on solo. “I used to labor under this belief that my children would join me, and this would be such a family event, and everybody would love doing it.”

“But I think the kids maybe twice made cookies with me, and the rest of the time, they could not be bothered,” she continued. Moreover, “It’s really just something I do.”

However, another tradition that fell by the wayside in her home was an all-day pasta-making event with her in-laws. “My mother-in-law had a great tradition of making homemade meat and cheese ravioli,” she recalls. “And we would spend all day doing it, like 12 hours, and they’d be gone in 12 minutes.”

LIVE With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication.