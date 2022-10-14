Kendrick Lamar Considers His High School Sweetheart and Partner His ‘Best Friend’

Some celebrities prefer to keep a low profile, while others are open about their personal lives. Rarely do people find themselves thrust into the spotlight, and exposing one’s private life to the media can be daunting. It appears Kendrick Lamar has chosen to forego that aspect of fame. The rapper makes headlines for his music and achievements but rarely for his private life. So it might come as a surprise to learn he’s actually a family man.

The rapper considers his partner his ‘best friend’

Kendrick Lamar has talked very little about his personal life or romance with his fiancée, Whitney Alford, outside of his music. The couple’s relationship dates back to their teen years, long before Lamar became famous. According to BuzzFeed, Lamar and Alford met when they were students at Centennial High School in their hometown of Compton, California, so they’ve been together for a long time.

Although Lamar prefers to keep his relationship with Alford out of the spotlight, he still credits her as an inspiration for his music. He told the New York Times in 2014 that she was the only one who held him accountable in any aspect of his life or career.

“One particular young lady. She’s been here since Day 1,” Lamar said.

In 2015, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musician told Billboard he isn’t into labels. However, it’s evident the rapper views Alford as a true partner.

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” he said. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

If not his “girl,” Alford is undeniably Lamar’s muse. He wrote the song “Love,” off his third studio album, Damn, about her.

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford got engaged in 2015

Lamar and Alford got engaged in 2015 after many years of dating. The two announced their engagement after the release of the album To Pimp a Butterfly. The rapper confirmed the engagement on the Power 105.1 show The Breakfast Club, saying he’s “loyal to the soil” and always respects those who have supported him.

“At the end of the day, you want to always have real people around you, period. Everybody that’s been around me, they been around me since day one, and I can’t change that,” said Lamar, reaffirming his dedication to Alford and his gratitude for their longstanding relationship.

“I always show respect when respect has been given. People that been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford have 2 kids

According to the Daily Mail, Lamar and Alford have two children. In May 2022, he posted a snapshot to Instagram and Twitter that appeared to confirm his status as a father of two. In the photo, the “All the Stars” rapper stands with his back to the camera while holding his toddler daughter, as Alford sits on a bed while cradling a baby.

The pair is infamously private, having concealed both of Alford’s pregnancies. The couple’s daughter was born on July 26, 2019. They’ve yet to release her name to the public. Likewise, Lamar and Alford haven’t announced their second child’s name or birth date.

Alford is a licensed esthetician striving to make a name for herself in the beauty industry. Although Lamar prefers to keep their relationship under wraps, Alford has made several public appearances with him throughout the years. The rapper’s fiancée isn’t particularly active on Instagram, but you can find some images of her and their family on Alford’s page, @BlushedbyWhit.

