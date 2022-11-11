Kevin Conroy is known for his incredible work as the voice actor of Batman in over 30 cartoon series. Sadly, the beloved star died in November 2022, leaving behind a legacy of work. So, what was Kevin Conroy’s net worth at the time of his death?

‘Batman’ voice actor Kevin Conroy died in November 2022

Kevin Conroy | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kevin Conroy will forever be remembered as the voice of Batman. Unfortunately, he died at 66 years old in November 2022. Diane Pershing, the actor who played Poison Ivy with Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series, was the first to confirm Conroy’s death, and Warner Bros. Animation followed, according to Gizmodo. He died after a brief battle with cancer.

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing — he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” casting director Andrea Romano said in a press release. “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh, and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Conroy’s husband, Vaughn C. Williams, his sister, Trisha Conroy, and his brother, Tom Conroy, survived him.

What was Kevin Conroy’s net worth when he died?

The Kevin Conroy news is starting to sink in. Looking back, I’ve realized the exact moment I realized what a perfect Batman he was.

On Sept. 14, 1992, Fox aired its 9th episode of BTAS, “Pretty Poison”—which impressed me as an already-established Bat-fan in so many ways… [1/6] pic.twitter.com/wEl1aR5phB — Chris Baker (@cbake76) November 11, 2022

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Conroy’s net worth was $10 million when he died.

The beloved actor and voice actor earned a drama degree from Juilliard, where he infamously roomed with Robin Williams for multiple years. He also spent time in class with notable actors like Christopher Reeves and Kelsey Grammar.

Conroy’s career started in theater, and he had an early role in the soap opera Another World. Gizmodo reports he took on the voice acting role of Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series starting in 1992. He continued his work in Mask of the Phantasm, The New Adventures of Batman, and Batman Beyond. Conroy also went on to voice Batman in the DC animated shows Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Conroy was asked how his performance as Batman changed over the 27 years he played the character. “The trick for me has been not to have it change,” he said, according to Bleeding Cool. “It’s to have it remain truthful to the character that was established 27 years ago. … The audience is passionate about the character. They love him, you know? … Audiences have a very intimate relationship with animated characters because you live in people’s imagination.”

The voice actor had a very close friendship with Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill’s statement on Kevin Conroy’s passing:



“Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother… Every time I saw him or spoke with him my spirits were elevated.” pic.twitter.com/efkoiihIYO — Caped Crusades (@CapedCrusadesFS) November 11, 2022

Kevin Conroy’s notable net worth speaks to his incredible work as Batman — and he also had great relationships in Hollywood. Conroy and Mark Hamill, the voice of The Joker, had a fantastic friendship.

“He is so much fun to work with,” Conroy said of Hamill at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. “Everything you see is Mark. There is no pretense, there’s no ego, there’s no bull. He is 100% there.”

Hamill also had nothing but excellent words to say about Conroy. “Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said about Conroy after his death, according to Gizmodo. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

