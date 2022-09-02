Kevin Feige Talks ‘Very Exciting’ Future for Harry Styles in the MCU

Harry Styles is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, with millions of devoted fans all over the world. From record-breaking tours to hit songs, Styles has definitely conquered the music business. In recent years, Styles has expanded his brand to include acting projects. He made his feature film debut in the 2017 war movie Dunkirk. But it wasn’t until 2021 that Styles became a box-office phenomenon, landing a role in the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals.

While there have been no concrete updates on Styles’ future with the MCU, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently gave fans a teaser of what might lie ahead for the triple-threat pop star.

What role did Harry Styles have in the MCU film ‘Eternals’?

Harry Styles attends the “DUNKIRK” premiere in New York City. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Harry Styles was already a major superstar in 2021 when the MCU entry Eternals premiered. The pop star, who first rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, had emerged as a solo artist and talented actor. And fans were thrilled about the prospect of seeing him in a major Marvel Studios project. Of course, the exact details of his involvement were kept secret right up until the moment the film was released.

Eternals tells the story of a group of immortal alien beings known as the Eternals, who step out of hiding in order to protect the Earth from the evil Deviants. The film featured a star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington. Styles also makes a brief but showstopping appearance in Eternals. Styles stepped onscreen in a brief cameo during a mid-credits scene, making waves as Eros/Starfox, the brother of the alien warlord Thanos.

What did Kevin Feige say about Harry Styles’ future in the MCU?

Although Marvel Studios recently unveiled a slate full of exciting new ventures, nothing has been released as to Styles’ possible future with the MCU. However, a tantalizing interview with Kevin Feige has fans buzzing. In July 2022, Feige was directly asked what Styles’ future in the MCU might look like. Feige responded by noting that fans could expect to know more soon, admitting “the adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us.”

The Marvel studio head went on to note that with so many new projects on the horizon, including “street-level” and “cosmic” heroes, Eros and Pip will be incorporated into some of these upcoming storylines. But naturally, Feige didn’t offer up any specific details or dates.

Who is Eros/Starfox in the Marvel comics?

Thanos' brother Starfox is rejoining the Avengers for Marvel's Judgment Day event.https://t.co/hb25pw3v8u pic.twitter.com/AVbWprYnFZ — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) August 24, 2022

Certainly, it seems very unlikely that such as big star as Styles would be brought on board for just a brief cameo without a more thorough plan in place for his character. Some reports claim that Styles signed a five-movie deal with Marvel, although neither Styles nor Marvel has substantiated this rumor.

“Harry Styles is set to become a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Audiences should expect to see a lot more of him. He’s been talking to Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel, who promised big things for the actor’s future. A solo project for Starfox is a possibility on the table,” a source told Giant Freakin Robot.

Additionally, the character of Eros/Starfox is a major force in the Marvel universe. As the youngest son of two Eternals, Eros is a carefree character who enjoys all things fun and is gifted with the ability to manipulate people’s emotions. In the comics, Eros became a member of the Avengers. So there are plenty of ways that Eros/Starfox could be incorporated into upcoming storylines. One theory holds that Eros could make an appearance in the presently airing Disney+ series She-Hulk. Or maybe he’ll appear in one of the two upcoming Avengers movies. Only time will tell.

