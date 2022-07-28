Kevin Hart Gifted Chris Rock a Goat Named Will Smith

It’s been a few months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars but many still can’t get over it. Anytime Rock is brought up, it seems like somebody wants to talk about the incident. At a recent joint show, Kevin Hart gave Chris Rock a gift that was a symbol of respect but still managed to mock the Will Smith slap.

Kevin Hart surprised Chris Rock with a goat

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart | Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET

In March, Rock was presenting an award at the 2022 Academy Awards. After making a joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, her husband, Will Smith, walked on stage and smacked Will Smith. The slap became the talk of the entire ceremony with many questioning whether it was real or not. While Smith still won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard, he is now facing a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards.

Since then, many have been joking about the incident including Rock himself. At a May show at The Hollywood Bowl, Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member. Rock was attending the show and walked on stage asking the audience “Was that Will Smith?”

The latest joke comes from Kevin Hart who performed with Chappelle and Rock at Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to People, Chappelle asked Hart what the name of the goat was and he said Will Smith.

Hart says the goat was a sign of respect for Rock

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart addressed the surprise goat for Chris Rock. Hart says that the goat was meant to resemble the acronym “greatest of all time,” which he believes Rock to be.

“[Chris is] my G.O.A.T. — he’s my guy,” the Jumanji star explains. “And I wanted him to feel that and experience the world of understanding how I feel about him in front of that audience… [Chris] almost broke down and cried onstage. It was a real moment. You don’t see that in our culture enough — you don’t see us share the spotlight and us show alignment.”

Unfortunately, the goat did not show the same level of respect for Rock and supposedly made an accident on his shoes.

“In my mind, I said, ‘The goat’s gonna come out, do a tight two minutes,’” Hart added. Instead, he s*** on Chris’ shoes. He destroyed Chris’ shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots and that goat got him.”

Hart says he is still friends with Smith and Rock

Despite everything going on with Smith, Hart says he is still close friends with him and Rock. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hart says he hopes that the two are able to come to terms with it at some point and move on.

“I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it,” Hart says. “I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best. I still love him, I still love Chris.”

In 2020, it was announced that Smith and Rock Hart would co-star in a remake of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles but it’s unclear if that’s still happening. You can catch Hart in DC League of Super-Pets which arrives in theaters on July 29.

