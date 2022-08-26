Kevin Hart Opens a Plant-Based Fast Food Restaurant

Kevin Hart recently announced an exciting new project. The actor and comedian opened a plant-based fast-food restaurant. Consumers are looking for healthier options, so Hart wants to help meet that need. Here’s what we know about his latest endeavor.

Kevin Hart’s restaurant

Kevin Hart | Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Hart’s new restaurant, named Hart House, is located in Los Angeles. He hopes to open more restaurants in the future. Hart tells The Hollywood Reporter that he desires to give customers more options when it comes to healthy food. He wants to address the lack of plant-based menu offerings within the fast-food industry.

“I want to give people a plant-based option,” says Hart during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “If I can give people a place to have the option that’s placed smack dab in the middle of where your McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Burger King [are], people may see a Hart House and say, ‘I’m going to go plant-based today.’”

Healthy fast-food options

Hart tapped Michael Salem, a former Burger King chef, to become the head of culinary innovation, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. Salem tells the publication a lot of time and effort when into creating the plant-based menu.

“This menu was cultivated in a way that allows us to really kind of take a stairstep from where those typical fast-food restaurants have been,” says Salem. “No artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors really requires a layer of investment. Not all companies are willing to make an investment that way, but we are.”

Kevin Hart lives a healthy lifestyle

Hart takes his health seriously. For him, opening a plant-based restaurant isn’t just about making money. Hart practices what he preaches. He told People magazine about his healthy lifestyle and what he does to stay in top condition.

Hart says he exercises daily. His workout routine usually involves running on a treadmill, weight training, and CrossFit.

“It’s all about prioritizing, having your day planned before it even begins,” Hart tells People. “Once I get to the hotel, the first thing I do is get my workout out of the way.”

Hart prefers to eat healthy meals, but there are some foods that tempt him. He admits he has trouble resisting buffalo wings.

“I think what definitely gets to me is buffalo wings,” says Hart. “It’s my weakness and always has been. I’m a Philadelphia guy, so an occasional cheesesteak would do me in. But the crazy thing is, I’ve been eating healthy for so long, I don’t have the urge for those things.”

How to stay on track with your health plan

Starting a new diet and exercise routine can be tough at first. Once you get used to eating and living a certain way, developing the discipline to change bad habits can feel like an uphill battle.

One way you can improve your chances of sticking to your health goals is by enlisting help from a friend. Ask a friend or family member to join you so that you can hold each other accountable.

