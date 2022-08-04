Khia Thinks Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is ‘Demonic’

Rapper Khia is best known for her 2002 single “My Neck, My Back.” She’s continued to release music since then, and also hasn’t held back from criticizing other artists like Beyoncé on their own music.

Khia rose to fame with ‘My Neck, My Back’

“My Neck My Back” is one of the most instantly-recognizable rap songs of the early 2000s. The lead single from Khia’s debut album Thug Misses, it ended up being her most successful, peaking at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Khia has continued to release music in the decades since then. After Thug Misses, she continued to release albums throughout the 2000s and 2010s including Gangstress, Nasti Muzik, and MotorMouf aka Khia Shamone.

Khia called Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ demonic

Despite her reduced presence in the music industry today, Khia continues to call out other artists for their own work. In 2022, she came for Beyoncé following the release of her album Renaissance on her web show Gag Order.

But her criticism goes beyond the music; Khia believes that Beyoncé’s album is meant to hypnotize its listeners.

“What in the demonic Autotuned hell?” she said, banging her gavel.

“Is this b**** is trying to put a spell on everybody in the world, including the children, with this tired a*** album?” Khia said of the project. “We’ve been on lockdown for three damn years and this all you could come up with.”

“These are indeed the last days,” she said. “The devil is in disguise and outside and living through Bey-h*e-cé.”

She has history with Ts Madison, who’s featured on the album

In her rant against Beyoncé, Khia also mentioned “porn wh*re” “Mandy Manwh*re,” her transphobic nickname for her former Queens Court co-host Ts Madison, who is sampled on album track “Cozy.”

Madison first responded to Khia in on Instagram. “Blessings to you and your family,” the Zola star said politely. “May your neck and back song spin ‘in perpetuity’ to the publishing company and hopefully you’ll get a good Christmas bonus from the owners this year.” She signed off the message referencing Khia’s name for her.

She then alluded to Khia’s comments in a tweet. “It’s never a b**** on your level that’s hating,” she said. “It’s always them heauxs looking from the bottom!!”

