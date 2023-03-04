Khloé Kardashian Said She ‘Came Close’ to Going to Rehab Until Kourtney Kardashian ‘Put Her Foot Down’

It’s not easy for anyone to spend the majority of their life in the spotlight, but for Khloé Kardashian, things have been especially tough. She lost her father at an early age and was catapulted to fame after she started appearing in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star has since become a successful businesswoman, building a family of her own – but back in the day, she was struggling to find her path.

Notably, in 2007, Kardashian was arrested for a DUI. Years later, she opened up about how she leaned on her older sister in the weeks and months after her arrest, claiming that Kourtney Kardashian “put her foot down” to keep Kardashian from losing herself to addiction.

Khloé Kardashian | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian received a DUI in 2007

In 2007, Kardashian was still an up-and-coming star. The reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians had just premiered, and fans around the world were discovering the family for the first time. Kardashian, who quickly gained a reputation as the “fun” sister, was often spotted partying in nightclubs with her friends and sisters. However, things went south in March 2007 when she was arrested in Los Angeles, receiving a DUI.

my favorite shot from my shoot. Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face, I still liked them. Would you ever get bangs? pic.twitter.com/NY3aZTbejn — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2023

She was sentenced to community service and an education class pertaining to alcohol, but after she opted to skip some classes, she was sentenced to serve up to 30 days in jail. While she ultimately spent just a few hours in jail, the incident made a strong impression on Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about how Kourtney Kardashian helped her turn her life around

In 2015, Kardashian released a book titled Strong Looks Better Naked. The book chronicled her health and wellness journey. She wasn’t afraid to get transparent, revealing how she leaned on alcohol and partying after the death of her father in 2003. Kardashian admitted:

“I was 19 at the time, and to say I didn’t handle his death well is an understatement. I didn’t turn to drugs, but I certainly drowned my sorrows in drink, and the partying soon got out of hand. I was underage and behaving recklessly in clubs and at private parties.” The Daily Mail

She went on to describe how she leaned on her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for support, especially after she started feeling “bloated” due to alcohol consumption. Kourtney Kardashian made sure that her sister stayed busy by enlisting her to work in the family clothing store, Dash.

“I didn’t end up in rehab … because Kourtney put her foot down and forced me to take control of my life, but I probably came close,” Kardashian stated in her book, noting that with her sister’s support, she was able to kick her dependency on alcohol.

Khloé Kardashian is now known for her dedication to health and wellness

Grey Kitty Approved ?Drops Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ibA6C8Wjq9 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2022

In the years after her DUI, Kardashian was able to refocus on herself, prioritizing her health. After a difficult relationship with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, Kardashian started hitting the gym hard, watching her nutrition, and surrounding herself with empowering messages. Soon, she emerged with a “revenge body” that made headlines everywhere and even inspired an all-new reality series.

These days, Kardashian is a mom to two young children, and she’s still as devoted to her fitness as ever. She often shares pictures on social media of her workouts, revealing that she’s showing her kids the importance of health and wellness. Kardashian has also trimmed down her alcohol consumption, reportedly only having a few glasses of wine when and if the occasion calls for it – and never overdoing it.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.