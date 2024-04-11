Khloé Kardashian once had a close relationship with O.J. Simpson's daughter. Here's what she said about her friendship with Sydney Brooke Simpson.

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024, leaving behind an unforgettable and dark legacy. While he was known as a football star, he was the primary suspect in the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The Kardashian family has a long history of knowing O.J.’s family due to Robert Kardashian Sr.’s connections. Here’s what Khloé Kardashian said about befriending O.J.’s daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson.

Khloé Kardashian said she once had a close friendship with O.J. Simpson’s daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson

O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson, Jason Simpson, Sydney Brooke Simpson, and Justin Ryan Simpson | Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

The Kardashian family goes way back with the Simpson family. Robert Kardashian Sr., the father of Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian, knew O.J. Simpson through college, where the two became fast friends. Kris Jenner also became friendly with O.J., befriending his then-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

When Nicole was murdered, Robert represented Simpson in the double-murder trial while Jenner sat on Nicole’s side of the courtroom, believing that O.J. was guilty.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian reflected on the division in their family while speaking to Howard Stern. Khloé also mentioned that she became good friends with Sydney Brooke Simpson, O.J. and Nicole’s oldest child. Kim explained that she and O.J.’s family would vacation in Cabo together yearly, so they all became close.

“I was actually best friends with Sydney Simpson, their daughter,” Khloé said.

Stern asked Khloé if she kept in touch with Sydney through the years. “No,” Khloé said. “I heard she’s doing really well. She moved and went to college, I think, in Boston.”

“We speak to her brothers, her two brothers,” Kim said.

“Is anyone in touch with her, like friends from the past?” Stern asked.

“No, not really,” Khloé added.

Where is Sydney Brooke Simpson today?

Sydney Brooke Simpson keeps a low profile despite her father’s fame. In 2016, the Tampa Bay Times revealed that Sydney and her brother, Justin Simpson, live in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“It’s a great place to live; why not St. Pete?” Justin, who was 27 at the time, told the publication. “It’s gorgeous here.”

Before moving to Florida, Sydney acquired a sociology degree from Boston University in 2010. She lived in Miami, where she, her brother, and their half-sister, Arnelle, started a company called Justin Communications. Then, in 2014, Sydney bought a duplex in St. Petersburg for $84,000. She later purchased another duplex and a single-family home. Both Sydney and Justin work in real estate.

Sydney’s ex-boyfriend, Stuart Alexander Lee, spoke to Radar Online about how Sydney prefers a quiet life away from the spotlight. “Everybody contacts her to speak out,” he told the publication. “She could be an inspiration to so many people, but she’s scared. She doesn’t understand. Hopefully, one day she will.”

Caitlyn Jenner posted a response to O.J. Simpson’s death

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024, due to cancer. The Simpson family announced his death on X the following day.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they posted. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. – The Simpson Family.”

Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner’s ex, posted a tweet in response. “Good Riddance,” she tweeted with the hashtag #OJSimpson.

Caitlyn discussed Simpson’s trial on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2019, according to E! News. She explained that the Kardashian kids were following the trial closely. “They’d been following this for a year and a half, and when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said, ‘Well, I told you he didn’t do it,'” Caitlyn remembered. “And I just said to the girls, ‘Just because he got a ‘not guilty’ didn’t mean he didn’t do it, and I don’t want his name ever mentioned in this house again.'”

