The Kid From ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Became a Car Salesman

Sleepless in Seattle is a romantic comedy-drama that captured hearts worldwide in 1993. The movie starred Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as the lead characters, Sam and Annie. However, a young yet pivotal character stole the show and left a lasting impression on viewers. This character was none other than Jonah Baldwin, Sam’s son, played by Ross Malinger.

The star was only 9 years old when he appeared in the movie, but his acting skills were remarkable. Despite the success of Sleepless in Seattle, Ross Malinger ultimately decided to leave acting behind. Today, Malinger is a car salesman living away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Ross Malinger began his acting career in the early ’90s

Malinger made his acting debut at 6, starring as Elliot Brody on Beverly Hills, 90210. He followed that up with his role as Harvey in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, the actor’s big break came when he landed the role of Jonah Baldwin in Sleepless in Seattle in 1993.

The film follows Jonah and his dad, Sam (played by Tom Hanks), as they navigate life in a new city. When Jonah talks about his father’s loneliness on a radio show, thousands of women become interested in meeting Sam. One woman stands out for Sam, who falls in love, leading to a heartwarming ending.

After Sleepless in Seattle, the young Malinger continued to work in Hollywood, appearing in shows like Family Law, Party of Five, and more. He even played the lead role of TJ in the Disney animated series Recess. Despite a successful acting career, the young star eventually stepped away from the entertainment industry in his early 20s. His last TV role was in an episode of Without a Trace in 2006.

Ross Malinger is now a car salesman

After years of life on the big screen, many child stars leave the entertainment industry, searching for their place in the world outside of acting. That was the case for Malinger.

The Redwood City native left the pressures of Hollywood, following in his father’s footsteps into sales. According to MsMojo, the former child star is now a car salesman in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Malinger’s LinkedIn profile says he has worked successfully in the retail automotive industry for over 15 years. He is an expert in business development and acquisition, including account management and retention.

While his life may be vastly different from his days as a child actor, Malinger seems happy with where he’s ended up.

Where are other ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ stars today?

Ross Malinger may have left acting behind, but his co-stars from Sleepless in Seattle have gone on to have successful careers in Hollywood. Tom Hanks, who played Malinger’s on-screen father, has become one of the most beloved actors in the industry, with several awards and countless memorable roles under his belt.

Meg Ryan, who played Hanks’ love interest Annie in the film, was once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. However, she has largely stepped back from acting in recent years. Ryan has shifted her focus to producing, with projects like the 2015 film Ithaca under her belt.

What romantic comedy would be complete without the best friend who sends your love letter to your lover behind your back? Rosie O’Donnell takes on the role of Annie’s best friend, Becky, who does just that. The actor has worked on several projects over the years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s currently working on Frankie Shaw’s TV series SMILF.

Malinger’s story of child actor to a car salesman is a unique one. However, it’s a good reminder that there are different ways to find success and fulfillment. And while he may have left Hollywood, his role in Sleepless in Seattle will always be remembered as a big reason why the film was such a hit.