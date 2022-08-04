Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding

Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today.

The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. Roberts was the one to end things, but Sutherland now looks back and is grateful. He even mentioned how brave she was to do so.

Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts’ wedding day

Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts at the Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Roberts and Sutherland first met on the set of the 1990 film Flatliners and began a short-lived romance. Both actors ended their previous relationships, and they were not dating for long when they engaged, with a wedding planned for June 1991.

E! News reports that Sutherland and Roberts would have had a ceremony at Twentieth Century Fox’s sound stage. The scenery resembled a garden, and around 150 people planned to watch the couple exchange vows. However, the high-profile wedding didn’t happen.

On their wedding day, neither Kiefer Sutherland nor Julia Roberts was at the altar. People noticed Sutherland removing his stuff from his and Roberts’ Hollywood home. Meanwhile, Roberts was not even in the country but in Dublin with Sutherland’s best friend.

Sutherland said Roberts had ‘courage’ to leave him

After they broke off their engagement, both moved on. Nevertheless, Sutherland later called Roberts “an extraordinary person.” He spoke with People about the “difficult time.”

“This wedding that was supposed to be something between the two of us became something so big, and then, in the middle of that, I think she had the courage,” Sutherland explained in a 2016 interview. “It wasn’t what she wanted to do in the end, and I think it took a lot of courage, in amongst all of that other stuff, to be able to say, ‘I can’t do this.'”

Sutherland has forgiven Roberts over the years and still considers her “one of the greatest laughs of all time.” He commends her for seeing how “young and silly” they were. Additionally, he forgave his friend who ran off with Roberts to Ireland.

Kiefer Sutherland’s and Julia Roberts’ other relationships

Before he became engaged to Roberts, Sutherland was married to Camelia Kath. Their daughter, Sarah Sutherland, is known for her role in Veep. In 1996, he married his second wife, Kelly Winn. Following their separation, he dated Bo Derek. Sutherland has been engaged to model/actor Cindy Vela since 2017.

Meanwhile, Roberts was briefly married to country singer Lyle Lovett. She also dated other actors like Matthew Perry and Benjamin Bratt. In 2000, she fell for Danny Moder, who was working as a cameraman on her film The Mexican. The couple married in 2002, later welcoming three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004, followed by Henry in 2007.

