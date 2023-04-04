‘Kill Boksoon’: Surprising Clues that Could Have Teased Who Jae-young’s Father Is
Netflix’s Kill Boksoon gives John Wick a run for his money as a female single-mother assassin is in the hot head. The original Korean movie stars Crash Course in Romance actor Jeon Do-yeon as Gil Bok-soon. Amid Bok-soon’s world of blood and death, she keeps it a secret from her teenage daughter. But Kill Boksoon leaves a mystery of who Jae-young’s (Kim Si-a) father is, with a few teasers for fans to hold on to.
[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Kill Boksoon.]
Min-kyu teases that Jae-young’s father is a ‘regular guy’
Leading M.K. Ent. is CEO Min-kyu (Sol Kyung-gu), a feared assassin with years of experience which brought together multiple organizations under one roof. He has a long history with Bok-soon that will be discussed later on. But unlike everyone else in the company, he knows her better than anyone.
In Netflix’s original Korean movie, Bok-soon is considering whether to renew her contract with the company. Her daughter, Jae-young, is now a teenager and has been getting into some trouble. While in the car with Min-hee (Esom), the Director of MK. ENT and younger sister of Min-kyu, she asked who Jae-young’s father is.
It seems that no one at the company knows who he is. “Just a regular guy,” answered Min-kyu. Min-hee laughs at the idea that the man is someone unlike them. But fans are left to wonder if his answer has a double meaning. Min-kyu had a sorrowful look on his face and appeared distant while thinking about it.
Could it be that he considers what he had with Bok-soon as a relationship between a simple woman and a “simple guy” away from the reality of their careers and bloodshed? Or is Min-kyu instead lamenting that Bok-soon fell in love outside their world? The theory of who Jae-young’s father is in Kill Boksoon can go both ways.
Could Jae-young’s father be Min-kyu in ‘Kill Boksoon’?
Fans learn even more about the close relationship between Min-kyu and Bok-soon amid the criminal storyline. At the beginning of the movie, the scene showed that a teenage Bok-soon was physically abused by her policeman father. Flashbacks revealed the day she met Min-kyu, a young assassin contracted to kill her father. Not knowing Bok-soon would return home so early, he also had to kill her.
But she surprised him by saying he cannot leave a witness and pushed the chair away from her under father – leading to his stage death by suicide. Bok-soon’s actions stunned Min-kyu. During the Kill Boksoon finale, Bok-soon told Min-kyu she knows she is his weakness. But she asked since when.
Flashbacks go back to the day they met. Fans might remember that Min-kyu looked at a photo of Bok-soon and said she would look prettier if she smiled. After Bok-soon kills her father, she looked at him and gave him the biggest smile, and Min-hyuk fell in love at that moment. What does this all mean? It is clear that Min-hyuk loves Bok-soon, or he would not have helped her cover up her mistake that drives the movie storyline.
The teasers of Min-hyuk being Jae-young’s father in Kill Boksoon may be untrue. As he dies from his fight with Bok-soon, he revealed that he sent an iPad to her daughter to learn the truth about her mother. Would a father do such a thing to his daughter? Or did Min-hyuk do it out of spite for never having had Bok-soon?
Fans will never know who Jae-young’s father is
While trying to decipher the clues of whether Kill Boksoon is teasing fans that Min-hyuk is Jae-young’s father, the answer may have been simple all along. Min-hyuk’s “Just a regular guy” answer was likely the truth. Despite being in the business for years, Bok-soon must have once wished for a normal life. She possibly did fall in love with a regular man who knew nothing about her true profession and got pregnant.
Fans can speculate many scenarios, like her leaving to protect him or him learning the truth and fleeing. The movie does tease that Jae-young does have killer tendencies like her mother, and it scared Bok-soon. There is the possibility that Jae-young was passed on the traits from Min-hyuk as well. Kill Boksoon will forever leave that small mystery of who Jae-young’s father is and was likely used as a narrative device to create a crack in the relationship between Bok-soon and Min-hyuk.
Kill Boksoon is available to stream on Netflix.