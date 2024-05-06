Does the NFL crowd hate Kim Kardashian because of her feud with Taylor Swift? Here's what fans think after Kardashian was booed at Tom Brady's roast.

Taylor Swift fans know all about her epic feud with Kim Kardashian. The tension between the two pop moguls began over a decade ago. And it continues into 2024 with Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Recently, Kardashian attended The Roast of Tom Brady to add a few jokes, and the crowd booed her. Here’s why some fans think the booing came from Swift fans.

The crowd possibly booed Kim Kardashian at Tom Brady’s roast because of Taylor Swift

The Roast of Tom Brady allowed famous folks to joke at former NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s expense. Kim Kardashian was welcomed to the stage by Kevin Hart to make a special toast. And she had more than a few zingers to throw against Brady. Unfortunately, the crowd wasn’t receptive when Kardashian walked to the microphone.

The media sensation was met with intense booing from the crowd. While Kardashian attempted to start her roast, she told the audience, “All right, all right,” and, “Woah, woah,” in an attempt to get them to settle their audible displeasure.

Eventually, the crowd quieted. Kardashian cracked jokes at Brady regarding past dating rumors that circulated between them. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she joked. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I’d never say if we did or not; I’d just release the tape.”

Kardashian went on to joke about Caitlyn Jenner and Robert Kardashian in relation to Brady. “I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you,” she added. “I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: Good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Brady also joked about Kardashian and her famous ex, Kanye West. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” Brady said. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

So, why did the crowd boo Kardashian before she spoke? Some fans think the NFL crowd has grown to love Taylor Swift due to Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce. If the crowd was full of NFL fans who also love Brady, many may dislike Kardashian due to Kardashian and Swift’s feud.

“Some are saying that the NFL crowd are Swifties now,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce, who was on the team that won the Super Bowl,” another fan explained. “Taylor had a Kim diss track on her latest album where she said she wished Kim were dead and also [dragged] Kim’s kids into the mess (haven’t heard the song myself, but saw an article that explained the drama elsewhere). Football fans are now taking Taylor’s side in this decade-long beef because of these dynamics.”

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud can be traced back to 2009. That year, Kardashian’s then-husband, Kanye West, grabbed Swift’s microphone at the MTV Video Music Awards to state that Beyoncé should’ve won Video of the Year. In 2016, West then released these lyrics in this sound, “Famous”: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b***h famous.”

West and Kardashian claimed that Swift agreed to the mention in “Famous.” Kardashian then released an edited version of the phone call between Swift and West that made it sound like Swift agreed to the line in the song. However, the truth came out later.

Swift wrote a song dissing Kardashian on her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. Her song, “thanK you aIMee,” capitalizes the letters in the song title to spell out “Kim.” The lyrics also align with the past drama, as Swift sings:



“I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

