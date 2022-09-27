Kim Kardashian Has a New $70 Million Malibu Home With Private Beach Access and a Supermodel Neighbor

Multi-hyphenate reality TV star-turned-billionaire Kim Kardashian is seemingly looking to relax after buying a dreamy multi-million dollar home in Malibu, California amid her very busy year. The KKW Beauty founder recently added the waterfront home to her already expansive real estate portfolio. And it turns out she’s not the only A-lister living in the neighborhood.

Kim Kardashian’s new $70 million Malibu beach home

Kim Kardashian | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

In September, Kardashian picked up a sprawling beachside property from retired hedge fund manager, Adam Weiss, per W. The house was originally built in 1944, before being renovated in the ’90s, and again in 2016.

Unsurprisingly, the home came with a big price tag: $70.4 million. According to TopRealEstateDeals, it is the most expensive home sold in Malibu this year, and the fourth priciest in all of California.

Located on Malibu’s Encinal Bluffs, the luxurious seaside property — a two-story, red-roofed Mediterranean — spans 7,450 square feet, and sits on 3.2 acres of land. It boasts a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a chic open-floor layout, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that showcase sweeping coastline views. The grand master features glam amenities including a fireplace, a sitting area, and dual spa-like bathrooms as well as a walk-in closet.

A massive pool, cabana, and state-of-the-art spa complete the villa, along with its own tennis courts and multiple outdoor decks. The property also boasts private access to the white sands of El Sol Beach, accessible only to select mansions that make up the neighborhood.

The history of Kim Kardashian’s new Malibu mansion — and her supermodel neighbor

Malibu is home to some of Hollywood’s wealthiest and most recognizable faces, and Kardashian is certainly no exception. Her new neighbors include the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Neil Diamond, and Bob Dylan.

And before Kardashian owned her luxurious beachfront estate, it belonged to another big-time celebrity: supermodel Cindy Crawford. Although they never lived in the main house, Crawford and her family still live in the neighborhood — right next to Kardashian.

The house was originally listed with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker for $99.5 million by Weiss and his family. Kardashian snatched her Malibu dreamhouse for a significant price cut. But it’s still one of the pricest off-market deals the star-studded neighborhood has ever seen.

Kim Kardashian’s extensive real estate portfolio and former residences

With an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, it’s not surprising that the shapewear mogul owns several sprawling properties around the greater Los Angeles area.

According to The Dirt, Kardashian mainly resides at her $60 million home in the gated community of Hidden Hills. She lives there with her four kids. The reality star was awarded the estate in her and Kanye West’s divorce settlement. She also has two “spare” Hidden Hills homes, one of which popped up for sale in early September with an asking price of $5.3 million.

Additionally, she still owns a luxury condo in downtown Calabasas despite her many efforts to sell it. She also owns a vacant lot in La Quinta’s prestigious Madison Club.

In 2016, Kardashian also rented a New York City penthouse on Airbnb. The apartment costs $30 million, making it more expensive to rent than some of the properties she’s actually owned. The penthouse is on the West Side of lower Manhattan. It consists of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, eight terraces, and a 360-degree view of downtown.

It’s assumed that The Kardashians star will keep her Hidden Hills mansion as her primary residence, and use her swanky new digs as a vacation home. But if she’s looking to distance herself from her ex-husband with her waterfront property, she’s not exactly succeeding. Ye’s brutalist Malibu compound is a mere 14 miles away from Kardashian’s.

