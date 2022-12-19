Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Reunite for Kathy Hilton’s ‘Iconic’ Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have had their ups and downs over the years, but the pair seem to be close again despite their rocky history. In fact, the duo recently celebrated the holiday season together at a holiday soirée. Fans of the multimillionaires were elated to see them reunite yet again. But what has the friendship between the famous friends been like over the years? And what is it like now?

How did Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton first meet?

While their friendship hasn’t always been publicized, Kardashian and Hilton have known each other since they were little girls. Though they didn’t attend the same schools, their parents’ wealth likely meant that they ran in similar circles. One person that they undoubtedly had in common was Nicole Richie. Richie, of course, is Hilton’s former bestie and co-star. The pair starred in the TV show The Simple Life from 2003-2007. Eagle-eyed fans of the reality TV show will recall that Kardashian was featured on the show quite a few times as she was working as Hilton’s assistant at the time.

The paparazzi started paying attention to the pair’s friendship

Following Hilton’s falling out with Richie, Kardashian seemed to take more of a front seat in the heiress’s life. Suddenly, the women were being photographed everywhere. This is something Kardashian has admitted to deliberately seeking out. She shared that she and Hilton knew exactly where to go to ensure they were written about the next day. Being constantly photographed helped The Kardashians star begin making a name for herself.

Hilton and Kardashian seemed to be on the outs in 2008

The pair seemed to remain close until 2008. When Hilton famously declared that Kardashian’s butt resembled “cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag,” people began questioning if there was trouble in paradise. In 2011, the skims owner confirmed that she no longer had contact with Hilton. However, by 2014 the pair were on speaking terms again. Since then, they’ve supported each other privately and publicly. Hilton has expressed pride for everything Kardashian has accomplished. Meanwhile, the mom of four has credited the heiress for mentoring her in her career.

Kardashian and Hilton reunite for a holiday party

These days, it seems that the women are still close. In fact, Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, recently attended a Christmas party thrown by Hilton’s mother, Kathy. Whilst there, the two families made sure to snap a photo together. The Cooking with Paris star even shared the photo on Instagram.

“My mom always throws the most iconic parties,” Paris captioned the photo of her, Kardashian, Jenner, Kathy, and her sister, Nikki Hilton. “Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend.” It seemed that Paris and Kardashian remain on good terms.

Hilton has also been a guest at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party

Of course, 2022 was hardly the first time that Kardashian and Paris celebrated the holidays together. In 2016, Hilton attended Kardashian’s family Christmas party. The KarJenners are known for throwing extravagant parties for their friends and family around the holidays. Usually, the host of the party rotates between the five sisters and their mother. Back in 2016, Hilton shared a photo of her and the second-eldest Kardashian on Instagram. “Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with Kim Kardashian,” she captioned the photo. It seems that the past drama between the duo is nothing more than water under the bridge.