Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup: Body Language Expert Says ‘the Writing Was on the Wall’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup was no surprise to a body language expert, who says the former couple’s recent interactions hinted that a split was imminent for weeks. Here’s what the expert said about the SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live star and how their body language showed the breakup was coming.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after 9 months of dating

On Aug. 5, news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after dating for nine months. The former couple got together after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

After sharing an on-screen kiss for the show, the two stars were spotted on several romantic dates in California, where Kardashian lives with her four children, and in New York, where Davidson resides. They took their love abroad on lavish trips to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

While Davidson is not on social media, Kardashian has shared several photos of the couple on her Instagram. The comedian even got the reality star’s name branded on his chest and a tattoo of her kids’ initials on his neck.

According to E! News, the split between 41-year-old Kardashian and 28-year-old Davidson was friendly. An insider said that although the two stars have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” the long distance between them and their packed schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Another source told the publication that although Kardashian is single now, she has no plans to reunite with Kanye West, and the divorce is still in progress.

Body language expert says ‘the writing was on the wall’ regarding Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton opined that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup has been coming for weeks.

“I think the writing was on the wall when it comes to their split, as in the last six weeks or so we’ve seen a steady decline in their visibility as a couple,” Stanton said. “Times when they have been seen in public, the same degree of rapport and connection they displayed at the beginning of their romance wasn’t as present.”

The body language expert pointed out that recently, the couple’s interactions indicated a “shift” in their connection.

“You’ll notice the pair are rarely pictured holding hands and there isn’t a strong level of eye contact between them,” Stanton said. “This would suggest that there has been a massive shift in emotion between the two and such emotional leaks hint towards the end being in sight for the pair.”

The body language expert said the reality star was likely ‘a lot tougher’ and ‘more grounded’ than the comedian

Body language expert Darren Stanton also pinpointed some of the differences between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson that may have contributed to their breakup. He referred to the former couple as “opposites” and said that Kim was clearly “the stronger dynamic.”

“For instance, whenever Kim and Pete were pictured together, she would often stand slightly in front of the comedian, asserting her dominance and occupying a more powerful space,” he offered as an example of the couple’s body language. “Pete, meanwhile, was happy for Kim to take the spotlight and instead adopted a more subdued yet protective presence around her.”

Stanton added, “This could be due to the age difference between them, with Kim being fairly older and perhaps a lot tougher and more grounded as a result.”

