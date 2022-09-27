Kim Kardashian Sees Herself With ‘Absolutely No One’ After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian spoke about her love life after her relationship with Pete Davidson ended. She says she doesn’t see herself settling down with anyone anytime soon. Here’s Kardashian’s update.

Kim Kardashian is not ready to date

Kardashian is set on flying solo. During Live with Kelly and Ryan, she discusses where she’s at in life right now. Ryan Seacrest starts by asking Kardashian if she is indeed single right now. She confirms that she is single. When Seacrest asks Kardashian what type of person she could see herself with, she responds, “Absolutely no one.”

One piece of advice Kelly Ripa gives Kardashian is to avoid the dating apps. Kardashian says this “wasn’t even an option” for her. Ripa goes on to say Kardashian needs a “titan of industry.” She believes it’s time for the reality star to level up and meet people who are leaders in their fields.

“You need a titan,” says Ripa. “You need a titan of industry; that’s what you need. That is what you are and that’s what you need,” says Ripa. It’s a very small field, but he’s out there.”

Kim Kardashian thought about dating a doctor or scientist

“I did say before maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist or something,” says Kardashian. “So, a bunch of attorneys, scientists, and doctors have reached out. I’m just not ready.”

Kardashian doesn’t think she could go on a casual date because of all the media attention she would get. “I don’t think so,” she says. “I think it would have to be something set up at a friend’s house; something really chill. Nowhere out in public. I just want chill.”

Kardashian doesn’t believe she’s ready at the moment to get back out there. “I’m not looking for anything,” says Kardashian. “I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school, and [I need to focus on] my kids.”

Kim Kardashian says ‘calmness’ is her ‘superpower’

Kardashian says no matter what is going on in her life, she’s able to remain calm. She describes this ability to stay calm and centered as her “superpower.”

Ripa admires that Kardashian comes from such a “normal” family. However, she also wonders how she can handle chaos when “the whole world is watching.” Ripa marvels at how Kardashian can keep her cool when faced with an unexpected situation.

Kardashian says she has always been able to remain calm. “I think as you get older you literally have this filter where even if people are out there saying bad things, saying lies, just making stuff up, you just kind of have to tune it out.”

Kardashian says it’s easier to deal with life’s blows when you have a supportive family. “You just get to a place where you’re just so OK and confident with yourself, and we know we have our unit and we’re a family,” says Kardashian. “So that’s really all that matters.”

