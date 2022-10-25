Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Against Antisemitism Amid Kanye West Controversy: ‘Hate Speech Is Never OK’

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to denounce antisemitism on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum just used her enormous platform to offer support to the Jewish community. Her statement comes after the news broke that her ex-husband, Kanye West, who is now legally Ye, has been dropped from multiple brands due to his recent rampage of antisemitic remarks.

Kardashian was married to West for eight years, and they share four children together. And while the reality TV star opted not to call out her former spouse by name, many feel that West’s dangerous and damaging comments about Jewish people served as the impetus for Kardashian’s statement.

Kim Kardashian speaks out against antisemitism on Twitter following the remarks of her ex-husband Kanye West

On October 24, Kardashian took to her Twitter page to speak out against antisemitism. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she penned to her nearly 74 million followers. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Listen to Kanye here: "the thing about it being Adidas I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me … now what … now what …"

Adidas will no longer have a partnership with Ye

Interestingly enough, Kardashian’s tweet bears similarities to the sentiments that Adidas expressed about West. On October 24, the company released a statement that revealed that they were severing all ties with West. The German company’s partnership with the “I Wonder” rapper stretches back to 2013. In 2016, they obtained the right to manufacture and distribute his popular Yeezy clothing line. However, that partnership has been completley terminated as of today.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the press release about West reads. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Continuing on, Adidas revealed that West’s antisemitic remarks have caused them to dissolve their long-standing partnership. “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” they declared. “Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

What other brands have severed ties with the rapper?

But Kardashian and Adidas aren’t the only ones to publicly renounce antisemitism. In the past week, other brands, companies, and celebrities have called out the dangers of West’s remarks. In fact, Adidas is simply the latest company in a long list to completely sever ties with Ye. Balenciaga, Vogue, and The Gap also have severed ties. Furthermore, West has been dropped by both his reps at his former talent agency, CAA, and his lawyer. To top it off, his documentary has been shelved, and his upcoming stadium shows have been canceled. Even his net worth has taken a nosedive. It seems that, this time, West’s hateful commentary has finally caught up with him.