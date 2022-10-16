Kim Kardashian’s 5-Piece Home Accessories Line Cost a Whopping $355 Despite Being Made of Simple Concrete

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has expanded her product empire into a new species: interior design. The line was designed to compliment her recently-released SKNN by Kim skincare line and features the brutalist, minimalistic style fans have come to expect of her.

But Kardashian’s new home accessories are already raising concern from fans who wonder: Why are they so expensive?

All about Kim Kardashian’s controversial skincare line, ‘SKNN by Kim’

Although Kardashian is already busy thanks to her other mega-successful brands including SKIMS and KKW Beauty, the reality star announced her latest business endeavor in June 2022: SKNN by Kim.

The high-end skincare line promised nine luxurious products such as a cleaner, moisturizer, and toner, which add up to a combined price of $630. It’s not exactly a secret that Kim and her ultra-wealthy family have money on their minds. But the $90 price point of SKNN by Kim’s hyaluronic acid serum and vitamin C oil certainly raise eyebrows from buyers.

Despite The Kardashians star’s promise of delivering a state-of-the-art skincare line, some professional dermatologists say the products aren’t worth the hefty price tag. According to Southern California-based skincare expert Dr. Azadeh Shirazi (via USA Today), a lot of the price is thanks to “her name, her face and the packaging.”

“The products don’t look like they’re anything groundbreaking or novel that you couldn’t find elsewhere,” Dr. Shirazi added, “and there are much more affordable products on the market that have very similar formulations.”

Inside Kim Kardashian’s new home accessories line

On the heels of her last lackluster product launch, Kardashian revealed her next big project in September: a bathroom accessories line, designed to perfectly compliment the chic packaging of her SKNN by Kim products.

The launch consists of five products — a vanity tray, a round container, a canister, a tissue box, and a waste basket — all made of concrete. Kardashian has earned a reputation for being famously minimalist in her interior design style, as showcased in the now-viral video tour of her and now-ex-husband Kanye West’s Axel Vervoodt–designed home in Calabasas.

Kardashian’s monochromatic line of bathroom accessories launched on Oct. 6, and can be purchased directly from the SKNN by Kim website. But if you want your home to look like Kardashian’s, be prepared to pay a big price: $355, to be exact.

Concrete is a relatively inexpensive material. So it seems like Kardashian saw her chance to profit and promptly took it. According to the website, the cheapest items buyers can purchase from her new accessories line are the Vanity Tray and Canister, which both retail at a whopping $65 each.

The Round Container is on sale for $69; the Tissue Box is $89, and the Waste Basket is $129.

How Kim Kardashian designed her new home accessories line: ‘I love concrete and gray tones’

Kardashian attempted to justify the staggering price of her new home accessories line by saying the products are made of “hand-poured concrete,” a material she says can be beneficial for “mental wellness.”

While speaking with Architectural Digest about her newly-released products, Kardashian explained that she was inspired by natural, earthy elements, including concrete sculptures and “varying shades of stone.” The future lawyer elaborated:

“I love concrete and gray tones, it feels really zen to me. When I was designing the packaging for my SKNN by Kim skincare line, I wanted the packaging to look really good in my own home. All my inspiration was concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone. For these new home accessories, I wanted to make sure they really complemented the skin-care line, and were designed to display my products and elevate any home with modern, minimalistic elegance.”

She continued: “I think having the concrete material and monochromatic design are important for my mental wellness. I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm. That’s why when I designed the SKNN by Kim home accessories collection, I wanted each piece to be artfully crafted from hand-poured concrete — every item has its own unique texture and stone effect with an ornate patina occurring over time, so no two pieces are exactly the same.”

