Why Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Grammy Performance (and Win) Is So Important

That’s Grammy Award-winning pop princess, to you. Kim Petras made history at the 2023 Grammys, becoming the first openly transgender woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Here’s why her “Unholy” win and performance is so important.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Unholy’ during the 65th Grammy Awards | Timothy Norris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards had historic moments and wins. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their original “Unholy.” After walking onstage, Petras spoke on behalf of both artists.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said. “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”

“SOPHIE especially, my friend who passed away two years ago who told me this would happen and always believed in me,” she continued. “Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music.”

Petras also mentioned Madonna, thanking her for “fighting for LGBTQ rights.” She also mentioned her mother’s support of her transition, and Smith for collaborating with her on this track, calling the “I’m Not the Only One” singer a “hero.”

Shortly after, the artist took to social media, tweeting, “omg i’m a tranny with a grammy.” With this win, she actually became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy award.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed ‘Unholy’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The “Unholy” performance at this ceremony was “special,” especially for the LGBTQ community. Violet Chacki, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, and Gottmik the first openly trans man to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race, both appeared on the Grammy stage for “Unholy.”

In 2019, Smith publicly identified as non-binary, (with “they/them” as their preferred pronouns), despite previously being labeled exclusively as a “gay man.” On Instagram, the songwriter wrote, “after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

Kim Petras released ‘Future Starts Now,’ ‘Brrr,’ and other originals

Petras released music for years before her Grammy win, appearing on “Unlock It” with Charli XCX and having “Can’t Do Better” on The Summer I Turned Pretty’s soundtrack. She embraced her Halloween aesthetic with Turn Off the Light, trading that for summer vibes with “Malibu” and “Coconuts.”

Other members of the LGBTQ community mentioned Petras’ impact and influence, including RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Mo Heart and Milk.

“I knew I was coming to Billboard, and so I’m just going to keep repeating Kim Petras,” Milk said during a Billboard interview. “I love Kim Petras so much, ‘Hillside Boys’ is amazing. My go-to song when getting ready is, again, Kim Petras’ ‘Hillside Boys’ on repeat.”