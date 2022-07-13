Kim Wexler’s Fate Might Be the Suicide Saul Goodman Mentions in ‘Breaking Bad’

With only five episodes of Better Call Saul left, many fans fear Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) will die by suicide. After “Point and Shoot,” it’s clear Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) death has altered something deep within Kim. Now, some fans think Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad have already alluded to the darkest fate for Kim.

Saul Goodman mentions ‘hanging yourself in a closet’ in ‘Breaking Bad’

Co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan are intentional with every detail of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, from the cinematography to the character’s lines. Some fans think a conversation Saul has with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad alludes to Kim’s fate in Better Call Saul.

“Just promise me you won’t hang yourself in the closet,” Saul tells Walter in the original series. At this point in Better Call Saul, no one has died by hanging — there’s still time for a significant character to die by such a suicide.

Is Kim Wexler who Saul Goodman refers to in ‘Breaking Bad’?

One Better Call Saul fan on Facebook predicts Kim Wexler could die by suicide. “The writers … have gone out of their way to make sure that every detail and Saul Goodman line in Breaking Bad has meaning,” they shared in an exclusive Facebook group. The prequel series addresses several Saul lines from Breaking Bad including his three wives, his ties to Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), and the Kevin Costner reference.

According to this fan, many Saul and Kim scenes occur in front of their bedroom’s open closet. Similarly, shadows have been cast on Kim throughout season 6. Some viewers thought they might symbolize Kim’s inevitable jail sentence. However, these shadows also mimic the slatted door of a closet, which lends itself to this fan’s theory.

“Kim taking her own life is the turning point for Jimmy,” this fan thinks. “The Saul we see in Breaking Bad is the result of his own brother and wife taking their lives over his actions. He has nothing left.”

Kim’s fate could be death by suicide ‘from height’ in ‘Better Call Saul’

The Better Call Saul Reddit sub is alive with theories about what happens to Kim Wexler. One Redditor shared a video montage of every time Kim mentions height in the series. For example, at the end of season 5, Kim tells Saul: “I should just jump off the roof right now.”

In another clip, she mentions her fear of heights. What’s more, she and Saul spend a lot of time on their apartment balcony and various parking garage rooftops, leading fans to think a death by suicide “from height” is possible.

“I always saw this more as a metaphor for her fall from grace rather than a literal fall,” another Reddit user pointed out. Other theories about Kim include her being on the Wayfarer 515 from Breaking Bad, which could be her “death by height.”

Better Call Saul Season 6 only has five episodes left. How will Kim’s story end? Tune in to Better Call Saul on AMC on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET to find out.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

