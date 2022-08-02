Kim Wexler’s Post-‘Breaking Bad’ Fate Revealed in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11

Since the beginning of Better Call Saul, many were curious about what happened to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) after Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, aptly titled “Breaking Bad,” clarifies Kim’s story line. Find out where she ended up after ending things with Jimmy McGill in “Fun and Games.”

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 “Breaking Bad.”]

Bob Odenkirk as Gene Takavic | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Gene Takavic calls Francesca for information in a post-Heisenberg world

Saul Goodman has always loved a good scoop. That personality trait didn’t go away when he became Gene Takavic, Cinnabon manager in Omaha, Nebraska.

In “Breaking Bad,”Gene connects with his former secretary Francesca Liddy (Tina Parker) via payphone. Gene seeks information because, after all, that’s how he made his money as a criminal lawyer — finding the right angle to play.

Francesca is less than willing to gossip about the people impacted by Saul’s work with Heisenberg. As his former associate, the heat is still on her back in Albuquerque. However, she does give up a few nuggets of information.

Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) got a deal. Meanwhile, authorities found Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) car somewhere near the border. Moreover, the feds seized the money Saul made before becoming Gene Takavic, leaving him with nothing.

Francesca also reveals Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford) went home to New Orleans and Saul’s former colleague Bill Oakley “switched sides.” He’s now a Saul Goodman-inspired defense attorney. She concludes with a tidbit about Saul’s ex-wife Kim.

Kim Wexler called Francesca to see if Saul was alive after the events in ‘Breaking Bad’

After everything went down, Kim reached out to Francesca to see if Saul made it out alive. Knowing this, Gene spends another few minutes in the phone booth in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11. He dials the operator and asks to be connected to Palm Coast Sprinklers, a business in Florida where he believes Kim works.

"She asked about me." #BetterCallSaul — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 2, 2022

Kim ends up in Florida, not Nebraska

Some Better Call Saul fans thought Saul ended up in Nebraska on the hunt for Kim. However, Kim’s fate after she ends her relationship with Jimmy McGill lands her in Florida, as revealed in “Breaking Bad.”

Gene Takavic’s phone call with Kim Wexler in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11

When Gene reaches out to Kim on the payphone, we don’t get to hear their conversation. However, we do see Jimmy/Saul/Gene pleading and shouting in the booth. Ultimately when their call ends, Gene smashes the receiver and kicks the glass panel of the phone booth until it shatters. We may never know what Kim and Jimmy/Saul/Gene talked about, or if he reached Kim on the other line at all.

Gene embraces the art of the con in ‘Better Call Saul’ episode ‘Breaking Bad’

After pulling off the department store con with Jeff (Pat Healy) in episode 10, Gene was seemingly ready to put that life behind him. However, after learning his hidden fortunes were seized by the government,Gene feels like he’s starting from square one.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

So, he teams up with Jeff and Buddy (Max Bickelhaup) once again to rob Nebraska’s wealthiest. Whether the cons have something to do with his conversation with Kim remains unclear, but they may allow him to feel connected to her in some twisted way.

There are only two episodes left. Watch Better Call Saul on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Why We Won’t Likely Get Another Episode Solely About Gene Takavic