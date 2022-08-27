Kimora Lee Simmons Explains Why She Hasn’t Joined the Cast of ‘the Real Housewives’ Yet

Kimora Lee Simmons feels like a natural fit for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Producers for the Real Housewives franchise seem to think so, too. The Baby Phat founder and former reality TV star claims she’s been called every season about the potential of appearing on the show. She has yet to take them up on the offer, claiming she “doesn’t have the patience.” Still, Simmons hasn’t said she absolutely won’t be appearing ever.

Baby Phat founder says she is constantly called about appearing on a reality TV series

Kimora Lee Simmons sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss her life and what she’s been up to recently. During the interview, Simmons revealed that she is in no shortage of offers to appear on reality TV shows.

Kimora Lee Simmons | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Smile Train

She said that producers for several shows call her every season, and apparently, producers for The Real Housewives franchise contact her regularly. Simmons has yet to appear, but she’s no stranger to reality TV. She previously starred in Life in the Fab Lane and Kimora: House of Fab. So, what exactly is preventing Simmons from signing onto the famed Bravo franchise? Simmons worries that she doesn’t have the “patience” for it.

Kimora Lee Simmons says she doesn’t watch television

Simmons says producers call her each year about potentially appearing on the reality TV series. The fashion icon has also appeared on multiple television shows in the past. Yet, she says she doesn’t watch TV.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simmons had plenty of questions about how The Real Housewives franchises worked, noting that she doesn’t watch TV but had seen clips from the series. Simmons said that of the clips she’d seen, the cast seems “mean” to each other, or it’s edited to appear as if the women are being catty. She said she didn’t have the “patience” for that type of editing.

Simmons isn’t ruling an appearance out completely, though

While Simmons is concerned about the editing involved in reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she isn’t ruling out an appearance completely. When asked if she would ever appear on the series or any of the other Real Housewives franchises, she was non-committal. Simmons said it’s “TBD.”

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast | Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty Images

For viewers, Simmons does feel like she would fit in seamlessly with the cast. She is already well acquainted with several main cast members and is apparently on good terms with several of them. Simmons said she likes Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kathy Hilton. Beauvais and Richards are main cast members, while Hilton appears on the series as a “friend.”

RELATED: Inside Diana Jenkins’ Scandalous Past Before ‘RHOBH’