If Kimora Lee Simmons Joins ‘RHOBH’ For Season 13, She Would Join the Long List of Housewives With Legal Problems

Could Kimora Lee Simmons be joining Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise? The Baby Phat founder is rumored to be on the short list of potential cast members for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If she does get a diamond for season 13, she would join a long list of housewives with legal problems.

Kimora Lee Simmons | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Smile Train

‘RHOBH’ is reportedly facing a cast shake-up

Rumors of an RHOBH cast shake-up and the show being put on a long pause began as soon as the season 13 reunion aired. According to a tip submitted to Bravo and Cocktails, multiple sources are claiming “a few new ladies are being looked at/sought out.”

Keeping with the theme of Beverly Hills “glitz and glam,” the tipster says that RHOBH producers “want to have another popular or well known face in the mix, plus a fresh face.”

“Plus, there’s talks of bringing back some past housewives either in guest or friend roles, along with Kathy. A friend of Sutton is being considered, along with possibly a new friend of Kyle’s,” the tipster shared.

Kimora Lee Simmons might be the latest ‘well known face’ to join ‘RHOBH’

The tipster added that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers are still deciding which housewives to bring back for another season “based on storyline and moving forward with the franchise.”

“Celebrities they’re currently looking into/interviewing are: Kimora Lee Simmons, Nicole Murphy, Nia Long, Leah Remini. Obviously not all will be cast, but meetings/conversations are being set up with the ladies during the hiatus,” the insider dished.

The tip about Simmons is really nothing new, though. She told Entertainment Tonight in August that they call her every year about joining the cast. However, she’s not sure if she’s ready to return to reality TV after starring in her own series, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, for four years.

“Here’s what I just don’t understand, I don’t watch TV, are they mean to each other? Are they rude to each other? Because the clips I’ve seen, things I’ve heard, they’re kind of fighting. …Are they going to, like, invite you to a dinner party and then edit it to look a certain way?” Simmons wondered. “I don’t have the patience for that.”

Kimora Lee Simmons could join a long list of ‘Housewives’ with legal problems.

If Simmons does decide to join the RHOBH cast for season 13, she will join a long list of Housewives with legal problems. The ex-wife of music mogul Russell Simmons was sued in 2021 by her former husband with accusations of fraud.

The Def Jam co-founder accused his ex of conspiring with her current husband, Tim Leissner, to fraudulently transfer almost 4 million shares of the energy drink company Celsius to their own accounts. Simmons claims his ex-wife used that money to pay for Leissner’s bail and legal fees in his 2018 money laundering case, where he pleaded guilty.

Housewives who have found themselves in legal trouble in the past include Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who spent nearly a year in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud. Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan also filed for bankruptcy, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was sued by an ex-business partner over money he says she owed.

There’s also Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, who is currently facing years in prison due to a telemarketing scheme. The list doesn’t end there, though. Other housewives who have faced legal trouble over the years include Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, RHOBH stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kim Richards have had their own respective legal troubles. As have Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Sheree Whitfield, Kim Zolciak, and Kandi Burruss.

The Real Housewives franchise is now streaming on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’ Reportedly Being Put on a ‘Long Pause’ a la ‘RHONY’ After a Very Messy Season 12