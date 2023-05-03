King Charles III Is the 40th Monarch to Be Coronated at Westminster Abbey, a Practice That Began in 1066

King Charles is the 40th monarch crowned king of the United Kingdom. His royal predecessors go back almost one thousand years. The religious ceremony ushering in his new reign will be held at Westminster Abbey, the site of royal coronations for nearly a millennium. However, why is the Abbey the only place the U.K.’s kings and queens are coronated? Here are the details.

King Charles makes history as the 40th monarch crowned at the historic London cathedral

The first coronation occurred at Westminster Abbey in 1066. Prior to this year, coronations occurred wherever were most convenient for the ruler at the time of their ascension. William the Conqueror was the first Sovereign to be coronated in the historic Abbey. His coronation took place on December 25, 1066. The English coronation service was first drawn up by St Dunstan, Archbishop of Canterbury, for the grand coronation of Edgar, first King of England, at Bath Abbey. Furthermore, the Abbey’s role as the church where kings and queens were coronated reportedly influenced Henry III’s church rebuilding in its current style. Subsequently, the first king to be crowned in the present Abbey was Edward I in 1274. King Charles coronation rings in the 40th time a Sovereign will be coronated in Westminster Abbey, following his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Her ceremony occurred in 1953. Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was quite different than her son’s will be

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was a grand affair, with some 8,000 attendees. She was the sixth queen to be coronated at Westminster Abbey. The first was Queen Mary I, crowned in Oct. 1553.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, drove from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach. But King Charles will travel to the Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation lasted three hours. However, Charles’ ceremony will last only half as long.

Prince Charles was the first child to witness his mother’s coronation as Sovereign. Princess Anne didn’t attend the ceremony as she was considered too young. Subsequently, Charles’ coronation pages are younger members of his and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles‘ family, including his grandson, Prince George.

Fun fact: a black cat named Matins was found sleeping on her coronation chair the morning of Queen Elizabeth’s installation. Legend has it that the black cat brought Elizabeth luck to reign for over 70 years. On the other hand, only time will tell if a black cat appears at Charles’ ceremony.

King Charles’ coronation ushers in a new era for the United Kingdom’s monarchy

After waiting to take the throne for 70 years, King Charles formally ascended on May 6. He can take the United Kingdom into a new, more modern era as its ruler.

A more traditional monarchy was put to rest upon Queen Elizabeth’s death. As soon as Charles took control of the House of Windsor, he made swift changes.

However, one of these was a more streamlined monarchy, with only a handful of working, senior royals at its core. Cutting down the number of those getting paid from the Sovereign Grant cut the family’s overall expenses. Since then, some negative publicity has been surrounding minor royals seemingly living in family accommodations and not working for the crown.

Another change in the works, when Charles takes the throne is the opening of Buckingham Palace. Reportedly, Charles plans to use Highgrove as his primary residence with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles and only maintain a small apartment in the late Queen Elizabeth’s royal residence.

