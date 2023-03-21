If King Charles III Is Already a Ruling Monarch, Why Have a Coronation?

King Charles III automatically assumed the role of ruler of the United Kingdom in Sept. 2022 upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles assumed all the rights and responsibilities of the position immediately. Therefore, why have a coronation if he is already a ruling monarch? Let’s break it down.

King Charles III’s coronation takes place on May 6, 2023 | Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

After an official proclamation, Charles became king

King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in a constitutional ceremony that dates back hundreds of years. Almost 700 members of the Accession Council, the oldest functioning part of Britain’s government, convened on Sept. 10 at St James’s Palace in London to make Charles’ appointment official.

The council is comprised of Privy Counsellors, a select group of senior politicians, religious figures from the Church of England, the Lord Mayor of London, and other civil servants from Britain and the other nations the king serves as head of state.

It is the council’s role to formally acknowledge the passing of one monarch and proclaim a new one on behalf of the British government. This event is part of Britain’s constitutional process.

Therefore, if Charles is already king, why does he need a coronation to formalize the process? Here’s why this storied ceremony is so ingrained in British history.

Why have a coronation ceremony if Charles is already king?

The word coronation comes from the Latin “corona'”meaning a crown. However, monarchs are described as being crowned rather than coronated.

Coronations do not have to occur, reported Westminster Abbey‘s official site. But they serve three official purposes.

First, they are a religious ceremony hundreds of years old where a monarch makes promises to God. Second, they also make promises to the people they serve in front of their subjects. Third, a coronation ceremony celebrates the monarch’s rise to power.

This type of celebration would be considered inappropriate in the days and weeks following the death of a ruling monarch. Typically, coronations are held within one to one and one-half years following a monarch’s ascension to allow for a period of mourning.

How important is the actual crowning?

King Charles III and the Imperial State Crown at the opening of Parliament | Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The crowning is significant as a public display of power. However, the religious aspects of the ceremony are positioned in front of the actual physical symbols of the monarchy, including the St. Edwards Crown, orb, and scepters.

Per the royal family’s official website, the coronation’s crown and other physical symbols come after an oath to maintain the Church of England and exercise justice with mercy.

The sovereign is anointed, blessed, and consecrated by the Archbishop while seated in King Edward’s chair. This seat was made in 1300 and has been used by every sovereign since 1626. Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the king in a similar but simpler ceremony, says the royal family’s site.

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony occurs on May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be crowned queen consort alongside her husband as queen consort.