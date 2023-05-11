King Charles and Queen Camilla Looked ‘Tired’ and ‘Spaced Out’ at Coronation and Should Consider Retiring, Expert Says

The past year has been full of major royal events. In June 2022, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne. Then, in September, the royals gathered once more for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral — effectively allowing King Charles to take the throne.

On May 6, King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially coronated; thousands gathered outside of Buckingham Palace, while millions watched on television. But one royal commentator said the king and queen looked “tired” and “spaced out” — perhaps they aren’t fit to be king and queen for long.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Coronation Day | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation was a major royal event

Millions of people tuned in to watch Charles and Camilla get crowned — a ceremony that hasn’t taken place in 70 years and that most people around today were not even alive for. Though Charles stepped into his role the moment the queen passed, the coronation marked the official start of his monarchy, and it also marked a historical moment where Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Camilla (something Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, never experienced).

Charles and Camilla were the center of attention that day, and Prince Harry even flew from the United States to England to participate in his father’s big day, which was monumental considering the high tension between the father and son.

King Charles and Queen Camilla wait in the carriage on Coronation Day | Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

One royal expert said the two looked ‘tired’ and ‘spaced out’

Anyone who tuned into the coronation could see that some royals were fuller of expression than others. Actually, it kind of seemed like Charles and Camilla were a bit lifeless during the whole thing. The moment Camilla was crowned, she was more concerned about her hair than about the situation unfolding in her midst. And when the two were on the balcony, they looked expressionless, almost to the point of confusion, though they did manage to crack smiles while waving to fans.

Royal commentator Jenn Murray agrees. “I hope the King has inherited the extraordinary genes that took his grandmother beyond her century and his mother and father into their 90s, but I don’t recall any of them looking as tired and spaced out as the King and Queen did on Saturday,” Murray told Express.

To that point, she suggested an early retirement could be the best option for Charles and Camilla and that the two should “decide in the not-too-distant future to pass the sword.” Of course, it’s no secret that Charles and Camilla haven’t always been the most favorable royals, given their history and how their marriage came about.

All eyes were on Prince William and Princess Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate, who became Prince and Princess of Wales upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, are certainly two royals who do have the public’s love and trust. The couple gleamed on Coronation Day, with Kate’s stunning outfit including an Alexander McQueen head piece, which she matched with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have long been favored royals, and an early retirement for Charles and Camilla would mean that William and Kate get to take over the throne sooner than planned — perhaps even while still in their 40s. It’s too soon to say how long Charles will reign, but all eyes are already on William and Kate — and have been for a while.