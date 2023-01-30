King Charles III May Break Silence on Prince Harry Drama Before Coronation

King Charles III may break his silence regarding his son Prince Harry ahead of Charles’s coronation. To stand united as a family, the king could attempt a reconciliation with his son before formally ascending to the throne. However, if he does open up to the press, his statements could reveal a fresh set of scandals surrounding the British monarchy. Will Charles finally say his peace or remain tight-lipped?

Prince Harry and King Charles III | Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Harry made several damming allegations about his father, King Charles III, in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry discussed his feelings regarding King Charles III in his new tell-all, Spare. He put his relationship with his father under a microscope, discussing the good and bad parts of growing up royal.

Harry discussed the day Charles told him his mother, Princess Diana, had died. “He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances. How could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?” However, “his hand did fall once more on my knee, and he said: ‘It’s going to be OK.’ That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue,” reported Town & Country.

Harry also wrote of Charles’s inability to communicate. “He had trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face. Occasionally, after a long multi-course dinner, I’d walk upstairs and find a letter on my pillow,” Harry penned.

“The letter would say how proud he was of me for something I’d done or accomplished. I’d smile, place it under my pillow, and wonder why he hadn’t said this moments ago while seated directly across from me,” he continued.

Harry has also accused Charles of not protecting him and his wife, Meghan Markle. In Spare, he wrote, “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him.”

However, the palace may already have a plan to recoup Charles’s reputation ahead of his coronation.

King Charles may break his silence regarding Prince Harry’s allegations ahead of his May coronation

? Communities across the UK will be encouraged to come together to celebrate the Coronation with events including Big Lunches, volunteering days and a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle which will be open to a public ballot. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 21, 2023

The royal family typically does not comment on stories published about them by the press. However, when a member of their circle opens up, the situation is handled differently.

The Mirror reports that Charles’ longtime friend, journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, may secure an on-camera interview with Charles to discuss some of the allegations son Harry has made in Spare and his Netflix special with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Palace aides are discussing the possibility of the interview, The Mirror reports. However, these same aides are also concerned about what he could be asked. The Mirror reports Charles is considering the opportunity.

The BBC is already planning a profile of Charles to run around the time of his coronation ceremony. Whether or not this profile will contain commentary regarding his youngest son remains to be seen.

Charles’ last sit down in the face of the scandal was in 1994

Hardcover edition of The Prince of Walkes by Jonathan Dimbleby | Andrew Winning/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles first sat down with veteran reporter Dimbleby in 1994. Charles was determined to fix his public image amid his separation from Princess Diana.

The documentary reportedly took 18 months to film, and the BBC compiled 180 hours of footage for Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role. In the documentary, he plays with puppies, interacts with his sons, and chats with Dimbleby while walking around the royal grounds.

Dimbleby asked Charles directly about his affair with Camilla. In response, Charles said his friendships outside his marriage made his life much less “intolerable.” As for his faithfulness to Princess Diana? Charles says he remained loyal to her — “until [the marriage] became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

Dimbleby also published a book where Charles discussed many of the same topics as the BBC interview titled The Prince of Wales, a Biography in 1994.