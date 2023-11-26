King Charles Called Prince Harry 1 Hurtful Word After Netflix Documentary Release: ‘Heads Were in Hands’

King Charles and Prince Harry are finally starting to get along, but there was plenty of tension in the years leading up to this. Charles reportedly called Harry a hurtful name after his Netflix documentary was released.

King Charles and Prince Harry have done a lot of work to repair their relationship over the last few years. The king and his son were on difficult terms when Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020, but the two men have slowly been working to repair things.

However, there were a number of speed bumps leading up to Harry and Charles coming in contact again — one of which was Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, which prompted Charles to call Harry by a hurtful name.

King Charles called Prince Harry a ‘fool’ upon the release of his Netflix documentary

Back in late 2022, Harry and Meghan released a six-part Netflix documentary detailing their time in the royal family as well as the difficulties they faced with the British media. The documentary also gave a behind-the-scenes look at what life was truly like in the royal family for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While Harry and Meghan had been wanting to tell their story, it reportedly left the royal family reeling.

The Sun reportedly got its hands on a copy of royal biographer Omid Scobie’s new book, “Endgame,” which provides details about what has happened between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royals since the couple’s exit. And one scene described how the palace reacted to the couple’s documentary.

“At the Palace, heads were in hands and migraines were brewing. [The show] took the wind out of everyone’s sails, said one aide,” a piece of Scobie’s new book reads. “[King Charles] went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool.’”

Of course, calling his son a hurtful name such as “fool” showed the obvious tension between Harry and Charles. While Charles still had love for his son, he was clearly disappointed in Harry for speaking about the inner workings of the royal family on such a public stage.

Prince Harry and King Charles have since started working on their relationship

Despite facing some serious difficulties in their father-son relationship, Harry and Charles have reportedly started to slowly bridge the gap between them. Harry did attend Charles’ coronation ceremony in the United Kingdom back in May 2023, and the two men have communicated a number of times in recent months.

Plus, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are growing, and Harry and Meghan have been keeping Charles updated on their little kids. Archie and Lilibet also reportedly sent a video to Charles to wish him a happy 75th birthday.

While things between Charles and Harry are certainly not back to where they once were, the two men have taken steps on both sides to build some kind of relationship. There have even been rumors that Harry could start spending more time in the UK, though that seems unlikely given that Archie is approaching kindergarten age. However, down the road, it’s possible the family of four will take a trip to see their long-lost relatives across the pond (although rumor has it Meghan has no interest in returning).