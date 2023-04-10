King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Showed ‘Shock and Fear’ During Tense Moment, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert examined a tense moment King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles experienced in 2010. The couple was on their way to an event when their car was attacked. Photos showed their reaction to the scary situation.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ car was attacked in 2010

Body language expert Judi James looked closely at Charles and Camilla’s reaction to the attack, telling Express that Charles strayed from his typical stoic attitude in the moment.

“Charles has proved so many times that personal bravery is in his DNA,” James said. “From getting shot at on stage in Australia to getting pelted by eggs in Scotland, he tends to refuse to show a fear reaction in public or even to look mildly rattled.”

This incident with Camilla was different, however. “Camilla may be Charles’ Achilles heel when it comes to displays of tension or even fear,” the body language expert explained.

“The couple’s body language suggested off-the-scale levels of both on the night in 2010 that their car was attacked by protesters en route to the Royal Variety Show,” James said.

She continued, “Rioting had broken out over London and when their car was stalled in traffic in Regent St., Charles and Camilla appeared to be a sitting target.”

Body language expert analyzes Charles and Camilla’s reactions to the scary encounter

The couple was captured on video and in photos, looking shocked and fearful about the attack. “We can see both Charles and Camilla’s mouths open in shock and fear here, and Charles clutching Camilla’s fingers in what looks like a bid to reassure her,” James noted.

“One account said Camilla later lay on the floor of the car while Charles sat bravely in his seat, waving,” she added.

The body language expert said that Camilla appeared to protect Charles in the moment. “There is also one shot that suggests Camilla’s instinct might also have been to protect her prince as at one point her hand and arm are outstretched as though trying to protect him,” she explained.

King Charles Ignored ‘Not My King’ protestors with stoic trait, body language expert says

In February 2023, King Charles was met with a group of protestors during a visit to Milton Keynes for royal engagements. The anti-monarchy protestors held signs reading “Not My King” and shouted, “Why don’t you answer your critics?”

Charles showed no signs of being distressed by the demonstration, however. James told The Mirror at the time that King Charles has “stoicism in his DNA.”

James explained, “Royals always tend to keep their eye-line level with the people at the front of the crowds when they are pressing the flesh, so this behavior would not look out of the ordinary at all.”

Charles generally tends to ignore these situations. “Showing a response can encourage these types of protest behaviors and the fact the ‘Not My King’ signs were identical would have told him they were the work of one small group of people rather than a sign of any general change of mood in the country as a whole,” James said.

She added, “Charles has stoicism in his DNA, thanks to his mother the late queen, enabling him to perform a perfect ‘ignore.’”

