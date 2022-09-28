Why King Charles III Won’t be Coronated Until 2023

King Charles III assumed the role of king of the United Kingdom upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, 2022. Although he has since taken on her day-to-day tasks as monarch, an official coronation ceremony will be months away. Why won’t King Charles III be coronated until 2023?

St. Edward Crown and King Charles III | Print Collector/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

There is no suspension of power when a monarch dies

Under the British constitution, a sovereign succeeds to the throne when their predecessor dies. There is no suspension of power according to Reuters.

The new monarch is proclaimed king or queen by a unique body called the Accession Council. This council includes Privy Council, several hundred selected royal advisers, including cabinet members. Bishops of the Church of England who sit in the House of Lords, called Bishops Spiritual and Temporal, and high commissioners from Commonwealth nations are also part of the council.

Why won’t King Charles III be coronated until 2023?

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

According to the royal famly’s official website, there is a strict protocol that must be followed ahead of an official coronation.

“The coronation of the new Sovereign follows some months after his or her accession, following a period of mourning and as a result of the enormous amount of preparation required to organize the ceremony,” says the site.

“Present are representatives of the Houses of Parliament, Church and State. Prime ministers and leading citizens from the Commonwealth and representatives of other countries also attend,” it explained.

Therefore the preparation of such a monumentous event takes months of planning, allowing for those invited to clear their schedules to attend, and the organizing of staff, royal protection, and other pertinent tasts that need to be addressed to pull off an event of this magnitude.

What will happen during King Charles III coronation?

His Majesty The King’s Red Box ?



The Red Box contains papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond. The documents are sent from the Private Secretary’s Office to The King, wherever he may be in residence. pic.twitter.com/vCyTANWvZp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 24, 2022

Firstly, the coronation of King Charles III will take place in Westminister Abbey, the site of royal coronations for the past 900 years reported Hello! Magazine. The BBC reports that Charles will be the 40th monarch to be crowned in the Abbey. William the Conquerer was the first.

Secondly, during the ceremony, the Sovereign takes the coronation oath where they promise, per the royal website, to exercise justice with mercy and to maintain the Church of England. The Sovereign is then anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop while seated in King Edward’s chair. The seat has been used in every coronation since 1626.

Finally, after receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop places the St. Edward’s Crown on King Charles III’ head.

RELATED: Prince Andrew Once Plotted With Princess Diana to ‘Push Charles Aside,’ Asked Queen Elizabeth to Allow Prince William to Become King, Claims Royal Insider