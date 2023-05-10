King Charles’ Coronation Could Be the Last of Its Kind for the House of Windsor, Say Royal Experts

Amid the pomp and spectacle of King Charles‘ coronation also lies a whisper of what could be the future of the royal family. It appears that these types of ceremonies could fall by the wayside as the royal family continues to evolve. Royal experts claim King Charles’ ceremony could very well be the last of its kind for the House of Windsor.

Prince William touches King Charles’ crown during his coronation ceremony | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William may do away with a coronation ceremony when he ascends to the throne, say royal experts

Royal experts reveal that King Charles’ Westminster Abbey coronation ceremony could be the last of its kind for the royal family. In an effort to further modernize the monarchy, Prince William may end the tradition when he ascended to the throne.

Per Express, several constitutional and monarchy experts believe the next step in the evolution of the royal family is to stop these types of elaborate events. Charles and his wife, Camilla Queen Consort, were coronated on May 6, 2023.

Dr. Robert Morris, an honorary professor at University College London’s Constitution Unit, believes, “It seems very likely that William might prefer his father’s style of coronation if, that is, he would want a coronation at all.”

“We are the only European monarchy that still has a coronation, and William and/or the government of the day (which controls the monarchy) may decide for whatever reasons that the day of coronations is over,” he continued.

Craig Prescott agreed with Dr. Morris’s statement. “It might be that this is the last coronation of this sort. That William’s coronation might be even simpler and slimmed-down compared to this, which, itself, is a slimmed-down version of 1953,” he said.

By the time Prince William becomes king, the monarchy could look entirely different

Prince Louis and Prince William | Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

By the time Prince William heads the monarchy, it could look entirely different altogether. However, it will be up to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, to build trust in the institution again.

Thus far, Prince William has a good relationship with royalists, who enjoy his and Kate’s apparent down-to-earth attitude. These royal family fans appear to respect the younger generation of the monarchy, who have moved forward with the times.

Prescott believes that eventually, senior royals could consist of William, Kate, and their three children. This would change the face of the monarchy moving into the future.

He said: “I think there are signs of him being keen on, perhaps, a simpler monarchy.”

How many senior working royals are currently under King Charles’ employ?

Working royals are senior members of the royal family who share official duties and engagements on behalf of the crown. King Charles privately pays working royals, except for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who receive an annual income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

In 2023, senior royals include King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton. Also working for the crown are Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

King Charles’ cousin Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, his other cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra of Kent are also senior royal family members.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives as senior royals behind when they moved to the United States in March 2020. Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew, was stripped of his duties and military scandals after his ties to disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein.