King Charles took the throne in September 2022 and had his official coronation ceremony in May 2023. While everything with coronation weekend seemed to go well, Charles reportedly had one major regret about one of the events.

King Charles became the king immediately following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022. However, he didn’t officially celebrate his new title until May 2023, when the royal family held a massive coronation ceremony complete with the official crowning and even a star-studded concert.

Despite the weekend going smoothly, Charles reportedly has one major regret about the events.

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles at the coronation concert in 2023 | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles reportedly regrets not sitting closer during the coronation concert

Following Charles’ coronation ceremony, a concert was put on that featured plenty of celebrities, including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. The entire royal family attended the show, and Charles enjoyed some live music alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, and other relatives and friends.

However, according to Express, Charles later told those who had organized the Windsor Castle concert that he wished he had been seated closer to the music so that he could see the performers a bit better. He reportedly even said that he would have taken his binoculars if he’d realized how far away he would be.

Prince Harry notably did not attend the coronation concert; Harry did support his father at the coronation but left shortly after the ceremony ended and returned to California to be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

King Charles’ coronation concert in 2023 | Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles is reportedly taking a backseat role as monarch

Charles officially became king in 2022, but he hasn’t made a ton of changes since stepping into his role. That’s because, according to insiders, Charles doesn’t think he has enough time on the throne to build a whole new monarchy, so he is actually waiting for Prince William and Kate Middleton to make their desired changes when they step into the role of king and queen consort.

Paul Burrell, a former royal butler, spoke of Charles’ role as the king; in an interview with Slingo (via Express), Burrell said, “In a way, [Charles] is almost shrinking the monarchy and cling-wrapping it until it is ready for the next generation; this is very much a caretaker situation.”

Burrell explained that Charles always preferred to spend time at home as opposed to taking on royal duties. “When I looked after him as Prince of Wales at Highgrove, the helicopter would land and he would moan and complain about leaving his gardens to go to work … I don’t think he has changed that much; he understands what he has to do but he isn’t going to go the extra mile.”

While it isn’t confirmed that this is true, it would make sense. Charles was 74 when he took the throne, and he likely figures that William will be far younger than Charles was by the time William becomes king. Charles might sit on the throne for 10 years while William and Kate raise their kids, then pass the torch to William once his kids are grown and he isn’t spending so much time being a hands-on father. Of course, that’s just another theory, but it would make sense that Charles wants to give William enough time on the throne to build a legacy.