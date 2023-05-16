King Charles’ Coronation Might’ve Been ‘Beginning of the End’ for Harry and Meghan’s ‘Interaction With the Royal Family,’ Commentator Says

The coronation of King Charles III saw Prince Harry return to London, England. It marked his first time with the royal family since the release of Spare as well as his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. While it may have been the start of a new chapter for the royal family, a commentator says it might’ve also been a farewell of sorts for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their “interaction” with the royal family.

Harry has seemingly ‘no reason’ to return to London after attending the coronation

London may not play host to the Duke of Sussex in the foreseeable future. “There seems to be no reason for him to come back to London anytime soon,” Nick Bullen, editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly.

“Meghan certainly is showing no interest in coming back,” he continued. “What’s interesting is it’s possibly the beginning of the end of the Sussex interaction with the royal family.”

Harry saw his father crowned on May 6, spending only a reported 28 hours in London. With no other events of the same caliber currently on the royal family’s calendar, he may not step foot in London for a long time.

Harry kept a ‘very low profile’ during his visit to London for the coronation



Similar to 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Harry remained predominantly out of the spotlight during his coronation visit. He arrived in the U.K. on the evening of May 5, prior to the May 6 ceremony.

While some members of the royal family were spotted out in London on the eve of the coronation, Harry was not.

“There was a dinner on Friday night at a private member’s club in London called Oswald’s that a lot of the rest of the family went to,” Bullen said. “The Yorks went to it, Princess Anne went to it with her children. A lot of the extended royal family were at this private dinner.”

There were, however, “no shots of Harry arriving at that dinner,” Bullen continued. “It looks like he didn’t go. Maybe he came into a back door, who knows? But it appears that he kept a very, very low profile during the whole piece.”

“My understanding is he [Harry] didn’t have any interactions with the Prince or Princess of Wales [Prince William and Kate Middleton], but that he did have a conversation with his father the night before,” he added.

Harry’s plans for the afternoon after the coronation ceremony were unknown to the royal family until the morning of, Bullen said.

“Until the morning, nobody really knew what Harry’s plans were going to be for that afternoon,” he said. “I think everybody knew he had a plane to catch. Everybody knew he was intending to get home, but there was a hope, I think, that he might be part of some of the family celebrations back at the palace.”

“So I think that there was a sadness that he wasn’t part of the fuller day but, you know, they all knew he was going to get that plane.”

Reasons Harry may return to London include family, lawsuits, and the Invictus Games

As for what may have Harry visiting London in the future, he has a number of ongoing lawsuits against British tabloids. Meaning the Duke of Sussex may travel to England for court proceedings, not unlike March 2023.

Another possibility is that Harry — and maybe Meghan — could make the trip to England to see Princess Eugenie after she welcomes her second child. Harry’s reportedly close with his cousin. Meanwhile, Meghan’s known Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter since before meeting Harry in July 2016.

The 2023 Invictus Games could also have Harry back in London. Düsseldorf, Germany, is the official host. However, that doesn’t mean Harry won’t make a stopover in his former home.

Whether or not Harry will pay a visit to the royal family if and when he returns to London remains to be seen. At the time of writing, the 38-year-old is reportedly nowhere closer to being on speaking terms with William. The two were said not to have exchanged a single word during Harry’s short stint in London for the coronation, Bullen told the outlet.

For now, Harry’s back home in Montecito, California, following his coronation visit.