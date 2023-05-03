King Charles’ Coronation Includes ‘Rally Cry’ That ‘Looked Like a Winning Idea’ Says Royal Commentator But Could Go ‘Oh So Wrong’

King Charles‘ coronation will contain a never-before-used element that incorporates the public participating in a supportive “rally cry” for the new monarch. However, while it “looked like a winning idea,” a royal commentator claims this new ceremony twist could go “oh so wrong.”

King Charles III at the state opening of Parliament in 2022 | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles plans to incorporate the public into his coronation ceremony. This is a first for the monarchy.

Charles will ask for a Homage of the People. This element was introduced to allow those in the United Kingdom and worldwide to participate in the coronation.

The people’s homage replaces the traditional Homage of Peers, where peers knelt to pay tribute to the monarch before touching the crown and kissing their right cheek.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser said that this moment in Charles’ coronation “looked like a winning idea during some brainstorming session at the palace. Including the people in the service makes Charles look like a man of the people, even if his interactions with people are usually reserved for receiving lines and seeing them out the window of his Bentley.”

She continued, “For starters, given the lukewarm approval ratings that Charles currently has, this pledge is rife with the possibility for it to go oh-so-wrong. What if no one takes part? What if, at the big moment, the TV cameras cut to the crowds in Hyde Park watching on huge screens, and everyone just mutely shoves another handful of cheese and onion crisps in their mouth?”

King Charles’ coronation is only the second in history to be televised

Before King Charles’ coronation, only one of these ceremonies was previously on television. That was his mother’s coronation, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.

At the time, the BBC wielded exclusive control of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation footage. However, today, Charles will experience a very different type of coverage.

However, King Charles followed his mother’s example by banning cameras from the most sacred part of the service. Cameras will not capture Charles’ anointing with chrism oil.

The ceremony itself should last a total of two hours. However, lengthy television coverage will focus on King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ entrance into Westminister Abbey and return to Buckingham Palace.

What happens during the coronation service?

King Charles III coronation banner | Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct King Charles’ coronation ceremony. The following are the core elements of the service: recognition, oath, anointing, investiture, crowning, and homage.

The recognition is when Charles stands in Westminister Abbey to present himself to the people. Then, he takes the coronation oath, followed by the sacred anointing with holy oil.

Then the sovereign is dressed in sacred coronation robes and presented with the symbols of the monarchy. These are the orb, coronation ring, and scepters. The St. Edward’s Crown is placed atop Charles’ head before Prince William pays homage to his father. Following, the public, if they wish, makes their declaration to the king.

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles is televised on May 6, 2023. Check your local listings for where the ceremony can be seen in your area.

